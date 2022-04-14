ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Police search for suspect in string of whipped cream attacks

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Police in South Carolina said they are investigating after several people were targeted by an attacker with a plate of whipped cream.

In a Facebook post, Greenville police shared a photo of the suspect, seen smiling and holding what appears to be a plate of whipped cream. In the caption, officers said a woman was pushing a baby stroller on the sidewalk when the suspect in the picture hit her in the face with the plate.

Investigators told WSPA the suspect is accused of attacking other people in a similar fashion.

Greenville police said in a phone interview that there were two people hit with whipped cream and that videos of the attack later appeared on a YouTube account. Detectives said they believe the suspect is working with others and that the perpetrators believe this is a joke.

Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother accused of attempting to smother newborn baby she said was 'probably evil'

A mother in Nevada tried to smother her newborn baby with a blanket because she thought it was “probably evil”, authorities have said. Ashley Hollingsworth’s baby was taken to MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas at 12.16am local time on Sunday. The 23-year-old was later arrested and charged with suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Her arrest report states that the child’s father told police that the baby was born at home and that “the mother refused to enter the hospital”. Police said that Ms Hollingsworth was found more than two hours later, suffering...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jacksonville, FL
WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

