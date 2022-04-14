ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves’ Beverley Fined Again; $30K For Interview Profanity

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA on Thursday for what the league declared “inappropriate statements,” including the “egregious use of profanity” in...

Analysis: On the NBA MVP Race, And Its International Flavor

AP -- The votes are in. Over the coming days and weeks, the NBA will announce the various award-winners for this regular season. And while nobody knows with absolute certainty where any of the trophies are going yet, what is known is that the MVP is going to be an international player. Again. Prepare for history, because it's coming. The consensus seems to be that this season's MVP will be either Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jokic is from Serbia. Embiid from Cameroon. Antetokounmpo from Greece, with ties to Nigeria. When the winner is revealed, it'll be the fourth consecutive season in which the MVP won't have been born in the U.S. — something that has never happened.
