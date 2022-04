Grab your East Coast sub today.Syed F Hashemi/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ chicken wings, Wing Zone is a popular go-to destination. While the restaurant has gone through some wing shortage issues in the last year, the brand remains strong and continues to grow. However, what fans of the restaurant might not know is the restaurant has partnered with an East Coast sandwich joint, and now, the restaurant, which features everything from an American Wagyu beef steak sandwich to its ever-popular Cole Turkey sandwich, is making its way to greater Phoenix.

