ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs to host Washington State CB Jaylen Watson on top-30 visit

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XiltY_0f9O4Jde00

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to host players on top-30 visits ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

The latest news comes from our friend Justin Melo of The Draft Network, who says that Washington State CB Jaylen Watson has an upcoming top-30 visit with Kansas City. Watson has also met virtually with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders per Melo.

A transfer from Ventura College, Watson only played two seasons for Washington State. As a senior with the Cougars in 2021, Watson managed 31 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, three passes defended and four fumble recoveries in 12 games played.

Listed at a hair under 6-3 and 204 pounds, Watson is a press coverage corner that would meet the Chiefs’ need after the departure of Charvarius Ward in free agency. He fits the team’s arm length threshold, which is rather important because there are a lot of cornerbacks who don’t this year.

Watson put together a solid pre-draft cycle, participating in both the Senior Bowl and the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.51s 40-yard dash at the combine, but he improved to 4.47s at his pro day. He also benched 18 repetitions of 225 at the combine. At his pro day, he wowed scouts with a 38-inch vertical jump.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Colts Agree to Terms with All-Pro Cornerback

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly making another serious upgrade to their defense and signing free-agent All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts and Gilmore have agreed to a deal, which was then reported to be for two years and $23 million, with $14 million in guarantees.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the signing of Stephon Gilmore means for Colts defense

The Indianapolis Colts made a big splash in free agency Friday by signing former Defensive Player of the Year and five-time Pro Bowler, Stephon Gilmore. Owner Jim Irsay talked about the team going “all-in” this offseason by signing big free agents and it seems Gilmore fulfills that promise. The signing gives Indy a No. 1 cornerback following the departures of Rock Ya-Sin and Xavier Rhodes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
City
Miami, MO
Local
Washington Football
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Pullman, WA
Football
Kansas City, MO
Football
US News and World Report

AP Source: Colts Solidify Secondary by Signing Gilmore

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have solidified their secondary by signing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charvarius Ward
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State football listed in Top 20 of preseason ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings

Michigan State football will enter the 2022 season as one of the top 20 teams in the country, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) rankings. ESPN released their preseason FPI rankings this week, with the Spartans landing in the top 25. Michigan State ranked at No. 16, falling one spot behind Utah and one spot ahead of Ole Miss.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cincy Jungle

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Washington CB Kyler Gordon

The Cincinnati Bengals need long-term answers at the cornerback position. Chidobe Awuzie provided a solid campaign last year for the team, but he has two years left on his deal, with the final being an opt-out season. Cincinnati also re-signed Eli Apple to another one-year rental deal this offseason after...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Darius Philon Visits With Raiders as Free Agent

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the defensive line a priority this offseason, what with adding edge rusher Chandler Jones and signing Maxx Crosby to a four-year extension. Now, it seems Las Vegas is attempting to keep another one of its men in the trenches as part of its rotation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Colts signing CB Stephon Gilmore

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines Friday morning when it was announced they reached agreement on a two-year deal with veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore. This splash move solidifies a major need for the Colts entering the 2022 NFL draft, which is less than two weeks away now. The addition of Gilmore gives the Colts a bonafide starter on the boundary and even though they could still add depth to the position, the outlook of the position is much more positive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Dolphins#Ventura College#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Draft Network#Cougars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens 2022 draft prospect profile: ILB Devin Lloyd

The Baltimore Ravens have many needs to address as they enter the 2022 NFL draft. Some are more pressing than others, but they are all important in some way or another. While the edge rusher and cornerback position have taken over as the consensus top two needs on the team at the moment, Baltimore could still stand to add an inside linebacker to their roster, even after re-signing Josh Bynes. The 2022 draft class has multiple talented linebacker prospects spread out across the three days of the festivities with one of them being widely regarded as one of the best in the class in University of Utah’s Devin Lloyd.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy