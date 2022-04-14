Chiefs to host Washington State CB Jaylen Watson on top-30 visit

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to host players on top-30 visits ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

The latest news comes from our friend Justin Melo of The Draft Network, who says that Washington State CB Jaylen Watson has an upcoming top-30 visit with Kansas City. Watson has also met virtually with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders per Melo.

A transfer from Ventura College, Watson only played two seasons for Washington State. As a senior with the Cougars in 2021, Watson managed 31 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, three passes defended and four fumble recoveries in 12 games played.

Listed at a hair under 6-3 and 204 pounds, Watson is a press coverage corner that would meet the Chiefs’ need after the departure of Charvarius Ward in free agency. He fits the team’s arm length threshold, which is rather important because there are a lot of cornerbacks who don’t this year.

Watson put together a solid pre-draft cycle, participating in both the Senior Bowl and the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.51s 40-yard dash at the combine, but he improved to 4.47s at his pro day. He also benched 18 repetitions of 225 at the combine. At his pro day, he wowed scouts with a 38-inch vertical jump.