Mariposa County, CA

Firefighter Locates Area Where Car Plunged Off CA Cliff; Two Rescued

By Tribune Content Agency
FireEngineering.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApr. 13—A firefighter returning from a call in a wet and windy Mariposa County on Sunday noticed a road marker downed by the side of Highway 49. After inspecting the site, the firefighter discovered a car had crashed through the railing and hurtled 500 feet down an “extremely steep...

