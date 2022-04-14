ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Environmentalist Carlton Ward on efforts to preserve the Florida Wildlife Corridor

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida conservationists are gathering this week in Orlando for a first-ever Florida Wildlife Corridor Summit. The Florida Wildlife Corridor is like a quilt of interconnected natural lands like national parks and state forests that together span more than 40% of the state. WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green talked with...

The Daily South

Meet the Cattle Ranchers Working to Preserve Southwest Florida's Wild Side

It's a cool and breezy morning on Blackbeard's Ranch in Florida's Myakka River Valley. Clouds conceal the early hints of sun and allow the dew to nestle a bit longer on the grass. It's quiet, barring the rustle of droopy palm fronds in the wind and the distant lowing of grazing cows. You'd never guess that the powdery beaches and bright blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico are less than an hour's drive to the west. This land is lush, green, and untamed.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Lawmakers, wildlife officials increase efforts to protect manatees

ORLANDO, Fla. — What’s being called an 'unusual mortality event' is threatening the survival of manatees. Wildlife officials say a record-breaking 1,100 of them died in 2021 due to starvation, cold stress and injuries from boat strikes. “It’s no secret and should be well known by everybody that...
ORLANDO, FL
Tiger attacks Florida airboat tour worker at wildlife park

A man was injured in a tiger attack Tuesday at a southwest Florida wildlife park connected to an Everglades airboat tours company, authorities said. The man, who is thought to be about 50, suffered injuries to both arms, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Sheriff’s officials responded...
People

Florida Feeding Effort to Help Ailing Manatees Deemed a Success After Animals Eat All the Food

Florida wildlife officials are touting the success of an experimental feeding program launched to help save starving manatees in December. For the program, officials visited the warm waters around Florida power plants — where the marine mammals like to rest in the colder months — to feed the manatees lettuce throughout the winter, according to the Associated Press.
FLORIDA STATE
