ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Floods in South Africa: protecting people must include a focus on women and girls

By Become an author
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y1Q5X_0f9O2FBA00
A general view of the damage in an informal settlement heavy rains, mudslides and winds in Durban, on April 13, 2022. Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images)

Climate change is one of the main factors contributing to recurring floods experienced in many parts of the world over the past years. In 2021, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported that emissions of greenhouse gases from human activities contributed approximately 1.1℃ of global warming between 1850 and 1900. Unless drastic measures are taken to curb emissions over the next 20 years, the global temperature is expected to warm by more than 1.5℃. This implies that if extreme measures are not taken, floods will continue to wreak havoc on many regions around the world.

The Durban (eThekwini) area of South Africa has experienced many floods over the recent years. They have wreaked havoc. For instance, in April 2019, a deadly flood and landslides hit the area. The region is currently reeling from what is seen as the worst flood in the history of South Africa. More than 300 people have lost their lives. There is also excessive damage to infrastructure and homes.

When disastrous events like floods are combined with social inequities, their effects are much greater. Impoverished communities, which in South Africa are predominantly black communities, are more likely to face even worse effects. Owing to historical spatial and housing arrangements which were based on “race”, many black communities still occupy flood-prone informal settlements, exposing them to a higher risk of disaster.

After the floods in 2019 we undertook research to explore the vulnerability and adaptation experiences of black women in eThekwini. We selected four local areas that had been severely affected by the flood, including Umlazi, Ntuzuma, Inanda and Kwamashu, for the case study.

The study explored the factors that shaped the vulnerability and adaptation experiences of women. We conducted face-to-face interviews and focused group discussions with a sample community of black African women who had experienced flood effects in the selected localities.

Our research showed that gender interacts with other social factors to expose black women in particular to the effects of floods.

The recent downpours in eThekwini are a stark reminder that the South African government must invest significantly in flood resilience and adaptation mechanisms. Extra attention must be given to vulnerable communities and individuals to ensure equity and justice in the steps to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Poverty and vulnerability

Our research showed, in empirical terms, that women and girls living in poverty face many forms of discrimination and pressure during flood disasters. Severe flood wipes away people’s sources of livelihood, plunging them into more extreme poverty conditions. The interviews showed that the burden of providing food and other essentials to the family fell to the women in these localities. We also found that the vulnerability of women was shaped by intersectional gendered power relations. This, in turn, entrenched abusive behaviour from some of the men in the family.

Our study also showed that some interventions exposed women and girls to possible abuse. For example, one response to flooding from the eThekwini municipality has been to open up community halls for victims. This forces men, women and girls to cohabit in the refuge halls, exposing women to potential abuse while in these supposedly “safe” spaces.

This is not to say that the women were always victims. Many said they were aware that they had to shoulder much of the responsibility for the family’s welfare. This gave them agency and strength, which in turn made them more adaptive.

For many women, especially single parents, the fear that any impending flood events would affect their children gave them the ability to find proactive ways of adapting.

We also found that the women had knowledge arising from their experience that could be useful in complementing municipal management interventions. Women were open to being trained in simple flood management skills, such as how to divert running water away from the house. Training of this kind could be organised in small groups across different wards.

The implications

To address gender equity in climate adaptation, we recommend a shift in addressing black women’s vulnerability. Adaptation planners need to take the different dimensions of vulnerability into consideration when putting together plans. Experience shows that adaptation planners focus on improving infrastructures. But this isn’t enough. A wider perspective is needed that addresses both the vulnerability of the built environment (physical vulnerability) as well as social aspects, such as the vulnerability of women and girls. Even here, a nuanced approach needs to be taken given that women face different challenges based on where they live and their social, racial and economic identities.

Comments / 0

Related
360 Magazine

South Africa

ByChris Phan,Krishan Narsinghani, andVaughn Lowery. Recently, 360 Magazine traveled to South Africa during one of the largest travel conventions on the continent. One hundred journalists from Northern America joined Indaba Media in celebration of Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.
The Conversation Africa

Science and race in South Africa: lessons from ‘old bones in boxes’

The discipline of physical anthropology has a dark, often fraught past. It was misused to justify slavery and even genocide. In this edited extract from the introduction of his new book, Bones and Bodies: How South African Scientists Studied Race (Wits University Press, 2022), Alan G. Morris examines the discipline’s South African history. He points out that modern academics struggle to find ways to balance the roles of sociology and genetics in their research – and that understanding how scientists previously understood the relationship between social and physical characteristics will guide them in navigating this tricky balance.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Black Women#Extreme Weather#Durban#Ethekwini
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Independent

Johnson puts Navy in charge of Channel as he defends Rwanda migration plan

Boris Johnson has put the Navy in command of the English Channel, as he defended a multimillion-pound scheme to send some asylum seekers who make the crossing in small boats to Rwanda.The Prime Minister conceded on Thursday that he expects plans to detain and fly migrants more than 4,000 miles on chartered planes to the East African country to be challenged in the courts.But after widespread criticism from opposition MPs and refugee charities he denied the expected removal of thousands of people in the coming years at the expense of the taxpayer is “draconian and lacking in compassion”.Mr Johnson deflected...
POLITICS
The Conversation Africa

Groundwater could help kickstart green recovery in African countries: how to begin

African leaders have joined a worldwide thrust for a “green recovery” from the COVID-19 setback and the climate crisis. As the African Union’s Green Recovery Action Plan puts it, this essentially means investing in the sustainable use of resources. A joint statement endorsed by 54 African leaders emphasises the continent’s need to develop “based on a deep understanding of climate risks”.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TravelNoire

Amazon's Africa Headquarters Construction Halted To Protect Indigenous Land In South Africa

After one year of a judicial battle between indigenous people of South Africa and the US-based technology company Amazon regarding the construction of the company’s facility in Cape Town, the country’s court announced that the building of Amazon’s Africa Headquarters is halted in South Africa. This ruling was a win for indigenous groups who have claimed this land is sacred. The judicial battle started last year, as Travel Noire reported in June 2021.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Australia sends 450 refugees to New Zealand in a landmark deal despite years complaining that would create be a 'backdoor' for asylum seekers to enter the country

Australia has announced a landmark shift in immigration policy with New Zealand agreeing to resettle 150 refugees each year for three years. It comes after years of Australian politicians expressing concerns a resettlement deal with New Zealand would create a 'back door' for refugees to enter Australia. The arrangement will...
IMMIGRATION
The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa

Comments / 0

Community Policy