Rock Music

Ace Frehley’s Early Hand-Drawn KISS Logo Among Items in Auction

By Philip Trapp
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An early KISS wordmark sketched by former guitarist Ace Frehley in 1973 went to auction this week as part of a massive block of KISS memorabilia up for bid at GottaHaveRockAndRoll.com. Did you know the KISS logo initially had a stylized dot over the "I"? That's how Frehley drew...

