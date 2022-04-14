ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

As gun violence rose in Portland, one neighborhood came together to make the gunfire stop

wrkf.org
 2 days ago

In Portland, Oregon, neighbors worked together to combat rising gun...

www.wrkf.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

6 shot, one killed in weekend gun violence across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed and at least six others have been injured in weekend gun violence acrss Chicago. At least two of those shot are minors, and one was just 1 year old. The girl suffered a graze wound to the head. while sitting in the back set of a vehile in the 5500 block of West Rightwood around 6:30 p.m. Friday.She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. In another incident a rideshare driver was shot while dropping off a passenger in Gage Park, according to police.Around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning, the victim, a 40-year-old male rideshare driver, dropped off a passenger in the 5400 block of South California Avenue and then saw an unknown offender on foot firing shots in his direction from in between cars parked on the street.The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.This is a developing story. 
CHICAGO, IL
KHBS

Tackling Gun Violence

As rising violent crimes dominate national headlines, Matter of Fact takes a deeper look at the long standing issues underlying the violence. Correspondent Jessica Gomez heads to Jackson, Mississippi, plagued by the highest per capita murder rate in the country, to see how police and community members are working to bring those numbers down.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KATU.com

Person shot, killed in SE Portland's Buckman neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone is dead after a shooting in southeast Portland’s Buckman neighborhood on Sunday morning. Officers were called out at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Southeast Washington Street. They found a person dead on a sidewalk. initial...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
POLITICS
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
The Trace

The Return of the Machine Gun

The Mongolian Boys Society was out for revenge. Six members of the Fresno, California, criminal gang huddled in a vacation rental in November 2019, cleaning their guns in preparation to retaliate against the Asian Crips for the suspected killing of one of their own. According to court records, one of...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Rose#Police#Npr
CBS Minnesota

Coon Rapids Couple Murdered While Visiting Family In Mexico

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several families are grieving the shocking loss of a Coon Rapids husband and wife who were murdered in Mexico. Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego were visiting family in Puerto Escondido. A Mexican newspaper says the couple was shot while they were driving. “It’s beyond words – devastating,” said Yazmin Carrillo, the couple’s niece. “It’s tearing us apart knowing we’re going back home [from Mexico] and they’re not going to be there.” Close friends, who say they were as close as family, gathered Saturday to share memories and swap stories. “This is the first time we’ve been together since we all got...
COON RAPIDS, MN
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Lima News

Harper stops in Lima to talk gun violence

LIMA — Democratic Senate candidate Morgan Harper made a stop at the Lima Public Library to discuss gun violence. Harper couldn’t have picked a better place or a better time than last weekend in Lima. The city saw three shootings in a week, prompting local law officials to consider whether the shootings are gang-related.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy