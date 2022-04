It is getting closer to awards season in the NBA and that means it is time to learn who the three finalists are for each individual 2021-22 honor. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had an incredible season. He became the first big man to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000. He averaged 30.6 points per game. He also became the first big man to average 30 points in a season since Moses Malone in the 1981-82 season.

