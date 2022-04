Your gallbladder is pear-shaped organ that sits under your liver. Its main job is to store bile, a fluid made by your liver that digests fat. When you eat food, your stomach releases a hormone that causes the muscles around the gallbladder to contract and release bile. All well and good … until you start having pain, nausea, and vomiting, and maybe even a fever or chills. While these symptoms can indicate many issues, they may point to gallstones. Learn more about gallstones and how they might be linked to diabetes.

