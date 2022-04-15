ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears shares her nervousness about becoming a mom for 3rd time

Britney Spears said she is both excited and nervous to become a mom for the third time and reflected on how the media has treated her during past pregnancies.

"With a baby on the way my thought this morning was 'I'm so scared to make a mistake ... Will I be thoughtful enough ??? Will I be instinctive enough ???" she wrote Wednesday in a candid Instagram post. "God knows I'm no saint but the media destroyed me when I first became a mother."

MORE: Britney Spears puts on fashion show after announcing pregnancy

This will be the third child for Spears, who shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. It's her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari.

"My first record came out when I was 16 and I got pregnant at 24 ... I thought about it last night ... I was a baby raising 2 babies," she wrote. "I didn't know how to play the game."

Spears, 40, also reflected on how she was discussed in the press during her time as a young mother, adding, "The media has always been EXTREMELY rude to me."

MORE: Britney Spears announces she's pregnant with her 3rd child: What we know

"So I woke up this morning saying to myself 'do I need to do a podcast during this pregnancy instead of therapy ???' And I mean it !!!" she wrote. "Something to declare all these crazy mixed emotions and hormones."

In the end, Spears said she realized everything will work out, explaining she is going to "just be me and stop trying so hard."

