CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures remain chilly for a few more days as the weather pattern turns a little more active. Clouds increase tonight as lows drop into the upper 20s once again. Eventually, precipitation becomes likely later on Sunday, with a mix of rain and snow possible for most. At this time, we are expecting little or no accumulation for most of the area. So, if you celebrate Easter and have travel plans on Sunday, I would not expect you to need to alter them. However, outdoor egg hunts may need to be brought inside, especially if planned for the afternoon.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO