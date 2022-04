I’ve been a Portland resident for 30-plus years and have voted to approve many new taxes. I lean progressive and recognize that it takes real money to deal with the challenges we face in Oregon, such as homelessness and the environment. The recent fiasco with the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund and the lack of accountability in city government (“Portland watchdog softened critical audit of clean energy program after its leaders complained of misunderstandings, racist lens,” March 23) has me seriously rethinking how many more funding bills I will support. The city seems incapable of managing its finances and seems oblivious to ensuring accountability on how they are spending money.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 21 DAYS AGO