Milwaukee, WI

Congresswoman Moore Again Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she's again tested positive for COVID-19. Moore, along with many of Wisconsin's highest-ranking Democrats, attended Wednesday's inauguration of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Moore sat next to Gov. Tony Evers...

www.usnews.com

