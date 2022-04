Last season, Mark Williams and the Sooners watched their championship hopes fade with a crushing 414.521-411.591 defeat against Stanford. This weekend, the No. 2 Sooners will be presented with an opportunity for revenge and their first title since 2018. To do so, they must conquer the No. 1 Cardinal, a task that’s been too tall to overcome the past two championships.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO