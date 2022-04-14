ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York subway attack suspect ordered held without bail

By Scripps National
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of committing a mass shooting on a subway train in Brooklyn will be held in jail without bail.

Frank James made his first court appearance Thursday.

Prosecutors said James "fired approximately 33 rounds in cold blood at terrified passengers who had nowhere to run and nowhere to hide."

James was arrested in Manhattan a day after the attack in which 10 people were wounded by gunfire.

According to CNN , James is charged with violating a federal law that prohibits terrorist and other violent attacks against a mass transportation system. If he's convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison, the network reported.

Authorities say a trove of evidence connects James to the attack. His credit card and a key to a van he’d rented were found at the shooting scene.

Officers also recovered the handgun used in the shooting, which records show James purchased legally in Ohio in 2011.

James didn't respond to questions shouted at him by reporters after his arrest Wednesday.

