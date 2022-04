One week ago, the New York Post reported that Walmart heir Rob Walton has been preparing to submit an offer to purchase the Denver Broncos. The 77-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma is reportedly ready to submit an offer upwards of $4 billion to acquire the team. Representatives for the Broncos have also been rumored to set the expectation of at least $3.75 billion as the floor to get a seat at the extravagant bidding table.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO