Final Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Bill Hader Locked and Loaded for ‘Barry’; Donald Glover’s Long Hiatus Could Cost Him

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
UPDATED: July 10, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

There seem to be four men that are assured to hear their names with Tuesday’s Emmy noms: two-time Emmy winner Bill Hader for “Barry” (HBO), last year’s winner Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) and the double dose of Steve Martin and Martin Short from “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu). Hader could be the frontrunner, especially since he’s also contending for outstanding direction. If the TV Academy is not ready to give “Barry” its top prize yet, and his consistent presence continues, he could be in line for a third statuette.

There also seem to be three establishment choices gunning for the last two spots – Anthony Anderson for the final season of “Black-ish” (ABC), Donald Glover for the penultimate season of “Atlanta” (FX) and the highly respected Don Cheadle for “Black Monday” (Showtime). While the smart choice would be to include Glover, who has won this race before, he’s also in the show with the longest hiatus that returned this year. How many voters went back to the FX series?

And there’s always room for a surprise, such as last year’s nominee Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”), former invitee Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), or a shocking newcomer like Sam Richardson (“The Afterparty”) or Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”).

Selected individual category pages with full rankings will be revised leading to noms. Note the “updated date” on all categories.

Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 12. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

2021 category winner : Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK CONTENDER SERIES NETWORK
1 Bill Hader “Barry” HBO
2 Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+
3 Steve Martin “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu
4 Martin Short “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu
5 Anthony Anderson “Black-ish” ABC
6 Donald Glover “Atlanta” FX
NEXT IN LINE
7 Don Cheadle “Black Monday” Showtime
8 Larry David “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO
9 Utkarsh Ambudkar “Ghosts” CBS
10 Jeremy Renner “Hawkeye” Disney+
OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
11 Kayvan Novak “What We Do in the Shadows” FX
12 Nicholas Hoult “The Great” Hulu
13 Ricky Gervais “After Life” Netflix
14 Sam Richardson “The Afterparty” Apple TV+
15 Danny McBride “The Righteous Gemstones” HBO
16 Kenan Thompson “Kenan” NBC
17 Ralph Macchio “Cobra Kai” Netflix
18 William Zabka “Cobra Kai” Netflix
19 Will Forte “MacGruber” Peacock
20 Ted Danson “Mr. Mayor” NBC
ALSO IN CONTENTION
21 John Goodman “The Righteous Gemstones” HBO
22 Matt Berry “What We Do in the Shadows” FX
23 Dave Burd “Dave” FX
24 Will Arnett “Murderville” Netflix
25 Rhys Darby “Our Flag Means Death” HBO
26 Stephen Merchant “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video
27 Andy Samberg “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC
28 Craig Robinson “Killing It” Peacock
29 Joseph Gordon-Levitt “Mr. Corman” Apple TV+
30 Cedric the Entertainer “The Neighborhood” CBS
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
Adhir Kalyan “United States of Al” CBS
Alan Tudyk “Resident Alien” Syfy
Billy Gardell “Bob Hearts Abishola”
Bobby Gonzalez “The Garcias”
Brett Gray “On My Block” Netflix
Carlos Lacamara “The Garcias”
Carlos Santos “Gentefied”
Chris Redd “Bust Down” Peacock
Christopher Walken “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai “Reservation Dogs” FX
Dan Perlman “Flatbush Misdeamnors” Showtime
DeRon Horton “Dear White People” Netflix
Diedrich Bader “Better Things” FX
Diego Tinoco “On My Block”
Drew Tarver “The Other Two” Comedy Central
Elisha Williams “The Wonder Years” ABC
Enrique Arrizón “Acapulco” Apple TV+
Greg Kinnear “Shining Vale” Starz
Hosea Chanchez “The Game”
Iain Armitage “Young Sheldon” CBS
J. Bernard Calloway “The Ms. Pat Show”
Jak Knight “Bust Down” Peacock
Jake Johnson “Minx” HBO
Jason Genao “On My Block” Netflix
Jeff Garlin “The Goldbergs” ABC
Jeffrey Licon “The Garcias”
JJ Soria “Gentefied”
Joaquín Cosío “Gentefied”
John Cena “Peacemaker” HBO
John Goodman “The Conners” ABC
Joseph Lee Anderson “Young Rock” NBC
Josh Gad “Wolf Like Me” Peacock
Keegan-Michael Key “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+
Keir Gilchrist “Atypical” Netflix
Kevin Heffernan “Tacoma FD”
Kevin Iso “Flatbush Misdeamnors” Showtime
Lamorne Morris “Woke” Hulu
Langston Kerman “Bust Down” Peacock
Mark Indelicato “With Love” Amazon Prime Video
Martin Freeman “Breeders” FX
Michael Che “That Damn Michael Che” HBO
Michael Cimino “Love, Victor” Hulu
Michael Rapaport “Atypical” Netflix
Mike Myers “The Pentaverate” Netflix
Rafe Spall “Trying” Apple TV+
Robbie Amell “Upload” Amazon Prime Video
Scott Foley “The Big Leap”
Scott Ryan “The Inbetween” FX
Steve Carell “Space Force” Netflix
Steve Lemme “Tacoma FD”
Thomas Lennon “Reno 911!”
Thomas Middleditch “B Positive”
Tracy Morgan “The Last O.G.”
Trevor Jackson “grown-ish”

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Lead Actor Comedy)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. Many records have been held for wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Four actors have won the most prizes in this category, with four in all of Emmy history – Michael J. Fox, Kelsey Grammer, Carroll O’Connor and Jim Parsons. Fox and O’Connor have won three consecutive years. Except for Fox, Grammer (“Frasier”), O’Connor (“All in the Family”) and Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) won for the same television series. Fox won three for “Family Ties” and the other for “Spin City.” Four men have three times – Don Adams, John Lithgow, Tony Shalhoub and Dick Van Dyke.

For nominations: Ted Danson has the most nominations ever in this category with 14 (winning twice for “Cheers”). Alan Alda and Kelsey Grammer are next in line with 11, while Michael J. Fox, Carroll O’Connor and Tony Shalhoub have eight each.

John Goodman, Matt LeBlanc and Hal Linden have the most nominations without ever winning for lead actor in a comedy series. Goodman (“Roseanne”) and Linden (“Barney Miller”) were all nominated for the same series. LeBlanc’s nods are split between “Friends” (3) and “Episodes” (4).

“Cheers” and “M*A*S*H” are the leading series with nominations in this category, with 11 with “Frasier” and “The Odd Couple” (1970-1975) nabbing 10. NBC has won this category the most for any network with 26, while CBS and ABC have 19 and 11 wins. Amazon Prime Video is the first and only streaming platform to win this category for Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”) in two consecutive years.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards ( Emmys )

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known as the Emmys , are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.
Comments / 0

