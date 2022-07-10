Final Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Are Oscar Isaac and Sebastian Stan In Danger of Vote Splitting?

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED: July 10, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

Two talented actors, Oscar Isaac and Sebastian Stan, are two contenders competing with themselves in the same category. Isaac, who is an executive producer and star of Disney+’s “Moon Knight” and HBO’s “Scenes from a Marriage” is owed a nom after missing out for HBO’s “Show Me a Hero.” Stan enters the conversation with two Hulu projects: one for his transformation in “Pam & Tommy” while his other as the diabolical yet charismatic killer in the film “Fresh,” which debuted the Sundance Film Festival.

Both men have their vocal fanbases but are going head-to-head with revered names and stars including frontrunner Michael Keaton for “Dopesick” and Colin Firth for “The Staircase.”

Samuel L. Jackson and Jared Leto are both on the bubble for their Apple TV+ projects, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” and “WeCrashed” while Ben Foster and Himesh Patel have a solid shot of cracking the lineups for their HBO projects, “The Survivor” and “Station Eleven.”

In the end, and with only six available slots, someone huge has the potential to miss. That could also be Andrew Garfield, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for “Tick, Tick … Boom!” but his limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven,” looks to be struggling to break into other categories. The buzz for show subsided during voting after debuting late in the eligibility window.

Paramount+’s “1883” could overperform on nomination morning, and that also can include Sam Elliott, despite the controversy (and apology) surrounding his comments during the Oscar run for “The Power of the Dog.”

Selected individual category pages with full rankings will be revised leading to noms. Note the “updated date” on all categories.

Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 12. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

2021 category winner : Ewan McGregor, “Halston” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK CONTENDER SERIES NETWORK 1 Michael Keaton “Dopesick” Hulu 2 Colin Firth “The Staircase” HBO 3 Andrew Garfield “Under the Banner of Heaven” FX 4 Oscar Isaac “Scenes from a Marriage” HBO 5 Samuel L. Jackson “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” Apple TV+ 6 Sebastian Stan “Pam & Tommy” Hulu NEXT IN LINE 7 Jared Leto “WeCrashed” Apple TV+ 8 Himesh Patel “Station Eleven” HBO 9 Sam Elliott “1883” Paramount+ 10 Oscar Isaac “Moon Knight” Disney+ OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 Ben Foster “The Survivor” HBO 12 Tom Hiddleston “The Essex Serpent” Apple TV+ 13 Paul Bettany “A Very British Scandal” Amazon Prime Video 14 Jon Bernthal “We Own This City” HBO 15 Sean Penn “Gaslit” Starz 16 Joshua Jackson “Dr. Death” Peacock 17 Liev Schreiber “Ray Donovan: The Movie” Showtime 18 David Thewlis “Landscapers” HBO 19 Miles Teller “The Offer” Paramount+ 20 John Lithgow “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes'” ABC ALSO IN CONTENTION 21 Sebastian Stan “Fresh” Hulu 22 Will Ferrell “The Shrink Next Door” Apple TV+ 23 Joseph Gordon-Levitt “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” Showtime 24 Kevin Hart “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes'” ABC 25 David Cronenberg “Slasher: Flesh & Blood” Shudder 26 Jaden Michael “Colin in Black and White” Netflix 27 William Jackson Harper “Love Life” HBO 28 Hamish Linklater “Midnight Mass” Netflix 29 Tony Goldwyn “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” National Geographic 30 Charlie Day “I Want You Back” Amazon Prime Video UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Adrian Grenier “Clickbait” — Adrian Holmes “Adventures in Christmasing” — Anson Boon “Pistol” FX — Ben Platt “The Premise” FX — Damon Wayans “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes'” ABC — Daniel Dae Kim “The Premise” FX — Daniel Radcliffe “Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail” — Dulé Hill “Psych 3: This is Gus” Peacock — Eugenio Derbez “The Valet” Hulu — Iko Uwais “Fistful of Vengeance” — Isiah Whitlock Jr. “The Kings of Napa” — James Roday Rodriguez “Psych 3: This is Gus” — Jason MacDonald “Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story” — John Cameron Mitchell “Joe vs. Carole” Peacock — John Schneider “Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune” — Jon Stewart “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes'” ABC — Justice Smith “The Voyeurs” Amazon Prime Video — Kevin Hart “True Story” Netflix — Kristos Andrews “Killer in My Backyard” — Lewis Tan “Fistful of Vengeance” — Nik Sanchez “Safe Room” — Patrick M.J. Finerty “A Deadly Grudge” — Paul Rudd “The Shrink Next Door” Apple TV+ — Rupert Friend “Anatomy of a Scandal” Netflix — Sam Claflin “Book of Love” — Sean Bean “Time” BritBox — Tenoch Huerta “Madres” Amazon Prime Video — Thomas Lennon “Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon” — Toby Wallace “Pistol” FX — Tom Riley “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” Netflix — Troye Sivan “Three Months” — Wendell Pierce “Don’t Hang Up” — Will Poulter “Why Didn’t The Ask Evans?” BritBox

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Lead Actor Limited)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. Many records have been held for wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: This category has had many rule changes and inceptions in its history, but it’s worth noting that Laurence Olivier has the most wins in this category, with four, with Peter Ustinov behind him with three.

For nominations: Hal Holbrook has the most nominations in this category of any actor with seven, while Benedict Cumberbatch and Laurence Olivier follow close behind with six apiece.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards ( Emmys )

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known as the Emmys , are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.