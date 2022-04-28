ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Should Pundits Make Room for Colin Firth in ‘The Staircase’?

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFZjW_0f9NZ7La00

Click here to read the full article.

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB
To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES
For film awards predictions go to THE OSCARS HUB

UPDATED: April 28, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

Early word is very promising for Colin Firth ’s work on HBO’s “The Staircase” alongside Toni Collette, which could be a latecomer to a race that has been dominated by Michael Keaton’s work in Hulu’s “Dopesick.”

Oscar Isaac will be pulling double duty with Marvel’s “Moon Knight” and HBO’s “Scenes from a Marriage,” the latter of which is a stronger awards play, given the competition in this tight race.

Established and respected veterans are in the mix such as Ben Foster in”The Survivor” by Oscar-winner Barry Levinson, the only television movie with the best chance at multiple awards recognition (at the moment).

Samuel L. Jackson was honored with an Honorary Oscar earlier this year, and he could add an Emmy to hit for his passion project, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” on Apple TV+.

Other big names eyeing consideration are Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”), Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”), Sean Penn (“Gaslit”) and Tom Hiddleston (“The Essex Serpent”).

Read more : Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here .

2021 category winner : Ewan McGregor, “Halston” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK SERIES NETWORK
1 Michael Keaton “Dopesick” Hulu
2 Ben Foster “The Survivor” HBO/HBO Max
3 Andrew Garfield “Under the Banner of Heaven” FX
4 Oscar Isaac “Scenes from a Marriage” HBO/HBO Max
5 Sebastian Stan “Pam and Tommy” Hulu
6 Samuel L. Jackson “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” Apple TV+
NEXT IN LINE
7 Liev Schreiber “Ray Donovan: The Movie” Showtime
8 Colin Firth “The Staircase” HBO/HBO Max
9 Tom Hiddleston “The Essex Serpent” Apple TV+
10 Sean Penn “Gaslit” Starz
OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
11 Paul Bettany “A Very British Scandal” Amazon Prime Video
12 Clive Owen “Impeachment: American Crime Story” FX
13 Joshua Jackson “Dr. Death” Peacock
14 Jamie Dornan “The Tourist” HBO/HBO Max
15 Tim McGraw “1883” Paramount+
16 Himesh Patel “Station Eleven” HBO/HBO Max
17 Jared Leto “WeCrashed” Apple TV+
18 Sam Elliott “1883” Paramount+
19 Jaden Michael “Colin in Black and White” Netflix
20 Hamish Linklater “Midnight Mass” Netflix
ALSO IN CONTENTION
21 David Thewlis “Landscapers” HBO/HBO Max
22 Tony Goldwyn “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” National Geographic
23 Ben Whishaw “This is Going to Hurt” BBC One
24 Martin Freeman “Angelyne” Peacock
25 Oscar Isaac “Moon Knight” Disney+
26 Jeremy Renner “Hawkeye” Disney+
27 Will Ferrell “The Shrink Next Door” Apple TV+
28 Paul Rudd “The Shrink Next Door” Apple TV+
29 David Oyelowo “The Girl Before” HBO/HBO Max
30 Bruce Davison “The Manor” Amazon Prime Video
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
Charlie Day “I Want You Back” Amazon Prime Video
Finn Wittrock “American Horror Story: Double Feature” FX
Harry Connick Jr. “Annie Live!” NBC
John Cameron Mitchell “Joe vs. Carole” Peacock
Joseph Gordon-Levitt “Super Pumped” Showtime
Kevin Hart “True Story” Netflix
Kevin Hart “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes'” ABC
Louis Patridge “Pistol” FX
Miles Teller “The Offer” Paramount+
Stephen Graham “Help” Channel 4
Tom Riley “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” Netflix
William Jackson Harper “Love Life” HBO/HBO Max
Zach Braff “Moonshot” HBO/HBO Max
Zach Braff “Cheaper by the Dozen” Disney+

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Lead Actor Limited)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: This category has had many rule changes and inceptions in its history, but it's worth noting that Laurence Olivier has the most wins in this category, with four with Peter Ustinov behind him with three.

For nominations: Hal Holbrook has the most nominations in this category of any actor with seven, while Benedict Cumberbatch and Laurence Olivier follow close behind with six apiece.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

  • Outstanding Television Movie
  • Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
  • Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
  • Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
  • Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
  • Outstanding Reality Host
  • Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
  • Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
  • Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
  • Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
  • Outstanding Animated Program
  • Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
  • Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
  • Outstanding Narrator
  • Outstanding Structured Program
  • Outstanding Unstructured Program
  • Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
  • Outstanding Documentary Special
  • Outstanding Documentary Filmmaking
  • Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
  • Outstanding Main Title Design
  • Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
  • Outstanding Music for Series
  • Outstanding Music for Limited Series
  • Outstanding Music and Lyrics
  • Outstanding Music Supervision

About the Primetime Emmy Awards ( Emmys )

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known as the Emmys , are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kenneth Tsang, Hong Kong Actor and Kung Fu Pioneer, Dies at 86

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth Tsang, a veteran Hong Kong actor who starred in pioneering martial arts movies, has died. He was 86. Tsang (aka Tsang Kong) was staying in the Kowloon Hotel on Nathan Road, a venue used for passenger quarantine after overseas travel, and was found dead in the room on Wednesday. No immediate cause of death has been given by Hong Kong authorities. Tsang had traveled home on Monday after a visit to Singapore. His rapid COVID test on Tuesday had tested negative for the disease. With a career spanning some 65 years, Tsang had...
WORLD
Variety

Openly Gay ‘Bridgerton’ Star Golda Rosheuvel Was Told by a Lesbian Director to Stay in the Closet

Click here to read the full article. When openly gay “Bridgerton” star Golda Rosheuvel —who plays the wigtastic gossip-loving Queen Charlotte on the Netflix series — was starting her acting career, she was told by a lesbian director that she should stay in the closet. “We were talking about being out and proud and representation and whether I should say I was gay in interviews,” Rosheuvel tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “And it was an absolute no: ‘You absolutely shouldn’t do that. It could or it would ruin your career as an actor.’ I...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

CinemaCon Report Card: Which Studios Wowed the Crowd, and Which Lacked Sizzle

Click here to read the full article. The curtain has closed on CinemaCon, and this year’s gathering of movie theater owners managed to come and go with nary a mention of the exhibition industry’s persona non grata, Netflix. The streaming giant is usually a punching bag as Hollywood studios and film operators spend a week in Las Vegas to wax poetic about the communal power of going to see movies on the big screen. But following a year of experimenting with different release strategies and launching their own digital platforms, studios can’t really take aim at Netflix’s disdain of exclusive theatrical...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Laurence Olivier
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Zach Braff
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Oscar Isaac
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Academy Awards#Film Star#Awards Circuit Column#Awards Circuit Podcast#Awards Circuit Video#Hbo
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' 2-Hour Season 18 Finale Date Revealed

ABC unveiled its season finale slate, including Grey's Anatomy. The long-running medical drama will end its 18th season with a two-hour finale on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET. The series has already been picked up for Season 19, so fans can expect a dramatic cliffhanger for the Grey-Sloan Memorial staff.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
theplaylist.net

‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ Review: Andrew Garfield & Daisy Edgar-Jones Star In Dustin Lance Black’s Mormon Detective Thriller

FX/Hulu’s big play for Emmy glory in this incredibly crowded season is an adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s excellent 2003 book “Under the Banner of Heaven,” a historical analysis of the history of Mormonism in this country framed alongside a dissection of a brutal murder case from 1984 in the state of Utah. While the book had the context of the history of the origin of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints and how it got twisted into the mindset of the fundamentalist sect of Mormonism that pushed Ron and Dan Lafferty to commit brutal murder, the show feels at the beginning like it wants badly to be more “True Detective” and less Ken Burns, improving in the third and fourth episodes as it becomes more about a broken community than a specific murder. Still, it’s a program that sometimes gets lost between its ideas—awkwardly jamming flashbacks to the foundation of this faith into a story that feels like it desperately wants to be an edgy crime drama. Luckily, a stellar ensemble holds the project together, but it’s also yet another one of those multi-episode series that takes what could have been a brilliant 120-minute movie and stretches it into a season. It’s becoming an epidemic.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Justin Bieber’s New Deal Revealed; KILLBOY Signs With Atlantic

Click here to read the full article. The details of Justin Bieber’s new deal with Universal Music Group have been revealed. Confirmed by Variety, Bieber’s recorded music will be released via a new venture, Def Jam/Universal, with duties divided among Def Jam and Republic Records staff. This year, Tunji Balogun ascended to the CEO role of Def Jam. According to Billboard (subscription required), longtime Bieber managers Scooter Braun and Allison Kaye, of SB Projects, will lead creative on the project, which launches officially today with the release of a new song, “Honest.” + With the release of “DADDY ISSUES,” Atlantic Records...
MUSIC
Variety

Megan Fox: I Pre-Dated #MeToo and ‘Got Ridiculed’ for Calling Out Hollywood Misogyny

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox spoke candidly to Glamour UK about the “ridicule” she endured after speaking out against Hollywood misogyny early in her career. The actor often spoke out about being objectified on Michael Bay sets, including one infamous “Jimmy Kimmel Live” interview where she called out how creepy it was to have to dance in a bikini under a waterfall at age 15 while shooting a small part in “Bad Boys II.” Fox said bringing attention to Hollywood misogyny long before the #MeToo movement only made her a bigger punchline. “I think that I was...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Paul McCartney ‘Duets’ With John Lennon on Opening Night of ‘Got Back’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary got an unexpected sequel moment Thursday on the opening night of Paul McCartney’s “Got Back” tour, when Macca duetted with a video of John Lennon on the Beatles’ classic “I’ve Got a Feeling.” The homage took place in Spokane, Washington, where video footage shows McCartney and his longtime band performing the song as the crowd erupts when Lennon’s image appears on the video screen. Such video duets have become common at recent concerts, although they’re usually deployed for things like guest raps and moments like Elton John...
SPOKANE, WA
TVLine

TVLine Items: Wolf Like Me Renewed, Daytime Emmys Date and More

Click here to read the full article. Peacock is feeling hungry like the wolf, picking up the genre-bending romantic dramedy Wolf Like Me for Season 2. The series stars Isla Fisher as Mary, who has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone, and Josh Gad as Gary, an emotional wreck who struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Season 1 premiered this past January. “I’m thrilled to be able to continue Mary and Gary’s story into the next phase of their relationship, especially considering the stakes couldn’t be higher,” creator Abe Forsythe said...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

59K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy