Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Adam Scott’s Innie and Outie Performances Both Deserve Nominations

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
UPDATED: May 26, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

It helps that “Severance” gives off some serious first season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” vibes, which became the first streaming show to win the TV Academy’s top prize. But, of course, that will only help star Adam Scott , who got a terrific start in comedy ventures but proved he’s more than chuckles as a man trying to piece together the mystery of his double life in the Apple TV+ series.

Jason Bateman , the acclaimed actor, director and producer has an Emmy on his shelf for directing an episode of “Ozark” in 2018. In the final season, he could get caught in a narrative wave to give his and his co-star Laura Linney their overdue statuettes for their towering performances. Marty Byrde is now a staple in television history.

Logan Roy leads with an iron fist in HBO’s beloved drama series, and at the helm is veteran actor Brian Cox , who shockingly missed out on a nom for the first season. Hitting his stride in season three, the Emmy-winner (supporting actor limited series or movie for “Nuremberg” in 2001) looks to face off again with his co-star Jeremy Strong, hoping not to split votes.

Winning the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild prizes, Lee Jung-jae has managed to blow past his more well-known competitors and deliver memorable speeches. With “Squid Game” likely to contend for the evening’s most coveted prize, outstanding drama series, the breakout star could get caught in a sweep that streamer Netflix demonstrated last year with “The Crown.” His directorial debut “Hunt” also premiered at Cannes, which certainly helps some.

The incredible Bob Odenkirk does have two Emmy Awards for writing (“Saturday Night Live” and “The Ben Stiller Show”). Still, his iconic portrayal of Jimmy McGill in AMC’s “Better Call Saul” has yet to get the proper recognition. With the first half of the final season in the books, and the second half set to air during final nomination voting, the charismatic star could get the Jon Hamm treatment and finally take home the Emmy prize.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here .

2021 category winner : Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK CONTENDER SERIES NETWORK
1 Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul” AMC
2 Jason Bateman “Ozark” Netflix
3 Jeremy Strong “Succession” HBO
4 Brian Cox “Succession” HBO
5 Lee Jung-jae “Squid Game” Netflix
6 Sterling K. Brown “This Is Us” NBC
NEXT IN LINE
7 Adam Scott “Severance” Apple TV+
8 Josh Brolin “Outer Range” Amazon Prime Video
9 Kevin Costner “Yellowstone” Paramount Network
10 Tom Hiddleston “Loki” Disney+
OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
11 J.K. Simmons “Night Sky” Amazon Prime Video
12 Jonathan Bailey “Bridgerton” Netflix
13 Milo Ventimiglia “This Is Us” NBC
14 Lee Min-Ho “Pachinko” Apple TV+
15 Gary Oldman “Slow Horses” Apple TV+
16 Courtney B. Vance “61st Street” AMC
17 Jamie Dornan “The Tourist” HBO/HBO Max
18 Chiwetel Ejiofor “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime
19 John C. Reilly “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” HBO/HBO Max
20 Justin Hartley “This Is Us” NBC
ALSO IN CONTENTION
21 Jeff Daniels “American Rust” Showtime
22 Omar Sy “Lupin” Netflix
23 Tom Blyth “Billy the Kid” Epix
24 Mike Colter “Evil” Paramount+
25 Sam Heughan “Outlander” Starz
26 Sam Waterston “Law and Order” NBC
27 Michael C. Hall “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime
28 Forest Whitaker “Godfather of Harlem” Epix
29 Billy Bob Thornton “Goliath” Amazon Prime Video
30 Alan Ritchson “Reacher” Amazon Prime Video
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
Abubakar Salim “Raised by Wolves” HBO/HBO Max
Adrien Brody “Chapelwaite” Epix
Albert Rutecki “As We See It” Amazon Prime Video
Ansel Elgort “Tokyo Vice” HBO/HBO Max
Anson Mount “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Paramount+
Anthony Anderson “Law and Order” NBC
Bill Pullman “The Sinner” USA Network
Cillian Murphy “Peaky Blinders” BBC
Corey Stoll “Billions” Showtime
Damson Idris “Snowfall” FX
Daveed Diggs “Snowpiercer” TNT
Freddie Highmore “The Good Doctor” ABC
Harold Perrineau “From” Epix
Henry Cavill “The Witcher” Netflix
J.D. Pardo “Mayans M.C.” FX
Jabari Banks “Bel-Air” Peacock
Jared Harris “Foundation” Apple TV+
Jason Mamoa “See” Apple TV+
Jeremy Renner “Mayor of Kingstown” Paramount+
Jim Sturgess “Home Before Dark” Apple TV+
John Cho “Cowboy Bebop” Netflix
Lee Pace “Foundation” Apple TV+
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo “The Lincoln Lawyer” Netflix
Morgan Spector “The Gilded Age” HBO
Patrick Stewart “Star Trek: Picard” Paramount+
Paul Giamatti “Billions” Showtime
Penn Badgley “You” Netflix
Peter Krause “9-1-1” Fox
Rick Glassman “As We See It” Amazon Prime Video
Sean Bean “Snowpiercer” TNT
Temuera Morrison “The Book of Boba Fett” Disney+
Toby Kebbell “Servant” Apple TV+
Wagner Moura “Shining Girls” Apple TV+

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Lead Actor Drama)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Bryan Cranston (AMC’s “Breaking Bad”) and Dennis Franz (ABC’s “NYPD Blue”) hold the record for the most wins in this category with four, with the former winning three consecutively and the latter two. Five actors have won three times — Bill Cosby, Peter Falk, James Gandolfini, James Spader and Robert Young.

Four actors have been nominated in this category eight times – Raymond Burr, Peter Falk, Dennis Franz, and Jon Hamm. James Garner has the second most nods with seven. Michael C. Hall, Hugh Laurie, Martin Sheen and Kiefer Sutherland have the most nominations at six, without winning (although Sheen has won an Emmy for guest actor in a comedy series for “Murphy Brown” in 1994).

“NYPD Blue” has the leading series to have nominations in this category with 14, followed by “St. Elsewhere” at 10 and “Columbo,” “Law & Order” and “Mad Men” at eight apiece.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards ( Emmys )

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known as the Emmys , are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.
