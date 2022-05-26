Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Adam Scott’s Innie and Outie Performances Both Deserve Nominations
Click here to read the full article.
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.
To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB
To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES
For film awards predictions go to THE OSCARS HUB
UPDATED: May 26, 2022
2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :
It helps that “Severance” gives off some serious first season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” vibes, which became the first streaming show to win the TV Academy’s top prize. But, of course, that will only help star Adam Scott , who got a terrific start in comedy ventures but proved he’s more than chuckles as a man trying to piece together the mystery of his double life in the Apple TV+ series.
Jason Bateman , the acclaimed actor, director and producer has an Emmy on his shelf for directing an episode of “Ozark” in 2018. In the final season, he could get caught in a narrative wave to give his and his co-star Laura Linney their overdue statuettes for their towering performances. Marty Byrde is now a staple in television history.
Logan Roy leads with an iron fist in HBO’s beloved drama series, and at the helm is veteran actor Brian Cox , who shockingly missed out on a nom for the first season. Hitting his stride in season three, the Emmy-winner (supporting actor limited series or movie for “Nuremberg” in 2001) looks to face off again with his co-star Jeremy Strong, hoping not to split votes.
Winning the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild prizes, Lee Jung-jae has managed to blow past his more well-known competitors and deliver memorable speeches. With “Squid Game” likely to contend for the evening’s most coveted prize, outstanding drama series, the breakout star could get caught in a sweep that streamer Netflix demonstrated last year with “The Crown.” His directorial debut “Hunt” also premiered at Cannes, which certainly helps some.
The incredible Bob Odenkirk does have two Emmy Awards for writing (“Saturday Night Live” and “The Ben Stiller Show”). Still, his iconic portrayal of Jimmy McGill in AMC’s “Better Call Saul” has yet to get the proper recognition. With the first half of the final season in the books, and the second half set to air during final nomination voting, the charismatic star could get the Jon Hamm treatment and finally take home the Emmy prize.
Read more : Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub
The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.
The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here .
2021 category winner : Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix)
ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :
|AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
|RANK
|CONTENDER
|SERIES
|NETWORK
|1
|Bob Odenkirk
|“Better Call Saul”
|AMC
|2
|Jason Bateman
|“Ozark”
|Netflix
|3
|Jeremy Strong
|“Succession”
|HBO
|4
|Brian Cox
|“Succession”
|HBO
|5
|Lee Jung-jae
|“Squid Game”
|Netflix
|6
|Sterling K. Brown
|“This Is Us”
|NBC
|NEXT IN LINE
|7
|Adam Scott
|“Severance”
|Apple TV+
|8
|Josh Brolin
|“Outer Range”
|Amazon Prime Video
|9
|Kevin Costner
|“Yellowstone”
|Paramount Network
|10
|Tom Hiddleston
|“Loki”
|Disney+
|OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
|11
|J.K. Simmons
|“Night Sky”
|Amazon Prime Video
|12
|Jonathan Bailey
|“Bridgerton”
|Netflix
|13
|Milo Ventimiglia
|“This Is Us”
|NBC
|14
|Lee Min-Ho
|“Pachinko”
|Apple TV+
|15
|Gary Oldman
|“Slow Horses”
|Apple TV+
|16
|Courtney B. Vance
|“61st Street”
|AMC
|17
|Jamie Dornan
|“The Tourist”
|HBO/HBO Max
|18
|Chiwetel Ejiofor
|“The Man Who Fell to Earth”
|Showtime
|19
|John C. Reilly
|“Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”
|HBO/HBO Max
|20
|Justin Hartley
|“This Is Us”
|NBC
|ALSO IN CONTENTION
|21
|Jeff Daniels
|“American Rust”
|Showtime
|22
|Omar Sy
|“Lupin”
|Netflix
|23
|Tom Blyth
|“Billy the Kid”
|Epix
|24
|Mike Colter
|“Evil”
|Paramount+
|25
|Sam Heughan
|“Outlander”
|Starz
|26
|Sam Waterston
|“Law and Order”
|NBC
|27
|Michael C. Hall
|“Dexter: New Blood”
|Showtime
|28
|Forest Whitaker
|“Godfather of Harlem”
|Epix
|29
|Billy Bob Thornton
|“Goliath”
|Amazon Prime Video
|30
|Alan Ritchson
|“Reacher”
|Amazon Prime Video
|UNRANKED CONTENDERS
|—
|Abubakar Salim
|“Raised by Wolves”
|HBO/HBO Max
|—
|Adrien Brody
|“Chapelwaite”
|Epix
|—
|Albert Rutecki
|“As We See It”
|Amazon Prime Video
|—
|Ansel Elgort
|“Tokyo Vice”
|HBO/HBO Max
|—
|Anson Mount
|“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”
|Paramount+
|—
|Anthony Anderson
|“Law and Order”
|NBC
|—
|Bill Pullman
|“The Sinner”
|USA Network
|—
|Cillian Murphy
|“Peaky Blinders”
|BBC
|—
|Corey Stoll
|“Billions”
|Showtime
|—
|Damson Idris
|“Snowfall”
|FX
|—
|Daveed Diggs
|“Snowpiercer”
|TNT
|—
|Freddie Highmore
|“The Good Doctor”
|ABC
|—
|Harold Perrineau
|“From”
|Epix
|—
|Henry Cavill
|“The Witcher”
|Netflix
|—
|J.D. Pardo
|“Mayans M.C.”
|FX
|—
|Jabari Banks
|“Bel-Air”
|Peacock
|—
|Jared Harris
|“Foundation”
|Apple TV+
|—
|Jason Mamoa
|“See”
|Apple TV+
|—
|Jeremy Renner
|“Mayor of Kingstown”
|Paramount+
|—
|Jim Sturgess
|“Home Before Dark”
|Apple TV+
|—
|John Cho
|“Cowboy Bebop”
|Netflix
|—
|Lee Pace
|“Foundation”
|Apple TV+
|—
|Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
|“The Lincoln Lawyer”
|Netflix
|—
|Morgan Spector
|“The Gilded Age”
|HBO
|—
|Patrick Stewart
|“Star Trek: Picard”
|Paramount+
|—
|Paul Giamatti
|“Billions”
|Showtime
|—
|Penn Badgley
|“You”
|Netflix
|—
|Peter Krause
|“9-1-1”
|Fox
|—
|Rick Glassman
|“As We See It”
|Amazon Prime Video
|—
|Sean Bean
|“Snowpiercer”
|TNT
|—
|Temuera Morrison
|“The Book of Boba Fett”
|Disney+
|—
|Toby Kebbell
|“Servant”
|Apple TV+
|—
|Wagner Moura
|“Shining Girls”
|Apple TV+
AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Lead Actor Drama)
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.
For wins: Bryan Cranston (AMC’s “Breaking Bad”) and Dennis Franz (ABC’s “NYPD Blue”) hold the record for the most wins in this category with four, with the former winning three consecutively and the latter two. Five actors have won three times — Bill Cosby, Peter Falk, James Gandolfini, James Spader and Robert Young.
Four actors have been nominated in this category eight times – Raymond Burr, Peter Falk, Dennis Franz, and Jon Hamm. James Garner has the second most nods with seven. Michael C. Hall, Hugh Laurie, Martin Sheen and Kiefer Sutherland have the most nominations at six, without winning (although Sheen has won an Emmy for guest actor in a comedy series for “Murphy Brown” in 1994).
“NYPD Blue” has the leading series to have nominations in this category with 14, followed by “St. Elsewhere” at 10 and “Columbo,” “Law & Order” and “Mad Men” at eight apiece.
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
- Outstanding Competition Program
- Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
- Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions
- Outstanding Television Movie
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Reality Host
- Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
- Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
- Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
- Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
- Outstanding Animated Program
- Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
- Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
- Outstanding Narrator
- Outstanding Structured Program
- Outstanding Unstructured Program
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
- Outstanding Documentary Special
- Outstanding Documentary Filmmaking
- Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
- Outstanding Main Title Design
- Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
- Outstanding Music for Series
- Outstanding Music for Limited Series
- Outstanding Music and Lyrics
- Outstanding Music Supervision
About the Primetime Emmy Awards ( Emmys )
The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known as the Emmys , are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.
- The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.
- Jamie Dornan and 'The Tourist' Seek Emmy Love in the Drama Field (EXCLUSIVE)
- Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie - Can Himesh Patel Sneak Into the Lineup?
- Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - It's Time for Kayvan Novak's Emmy Nom for 'What We Do in the Shadows'
- Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie - Can Himesh Patel Sneak Into the Lineup?
- Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - It's Time for Kayvan Novak's Emmy Nom for 'What We Do in the Shadows'
- Emmy Predictions: TV Movie - Can the Animated Film 'The House' Make History for Netflix?
Comments / 0