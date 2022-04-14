ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiny's and the Bar Upstairs

By Bryan Kim
 2 days ago
Tiny's is really cute. And if you claim that isn't the main reason why you come here, you're lying to yourself. This Tribeca restaurant is located in its very own three-story, pastel...

Terry Black's Barbecue

Terry Black's Barbecue

If the Black family name rings a bell, it's not just your mind playing tricks on you. To summarize it briefly—way back when, there was a feud in the Black family that resulted in two different restaurant lines forming, Black's BBQ and Terry Black's BBQ. Both sides claim to be following the traditions they grew up with, with the end results being some very classic (and ultimately similar) barbecue. All of the meat here is smoked on-site, with a sprawling, rustic-styled dining room that feels like it belongs out in the country rather than busy Barton Springs Rd. And they're one of the few barbecue spots in town that stays open well into dinner hours. Despite that, it's always packed, with lines generally snaking out of the building into an all-too-small parking lot. They have all of the classics here, but the standouts are the brisket and the beef ribs. In case you need to walk off your meal afterward, this place is right by the hike and bike trail, but do yourself a favor and take a nap at Auditorium Shores instead.
B. Cooper Barbecue

B. Cooper Barbecue

B. Cooper Barbecue does a solid job with the basics—brisket, ribs, and sausage–but you have to get the lamb breast. It's not a cut we see often, and even rarer that we see it done this well. It will leave your fingers smelling like lamb for hours to follow, with rich, gamey flavor that will linger in your mind for even longer. And if you've ever gotten into a debate about vinegar vs cream-based coleslaws, you'll be happy to know that they offer both here. Find the tiny trailer off East 7th.
The Infatuation

21st Amendment Brewery & Restaurant

If you work in SoMa, 21st Amendment is a good after-hours spot to blow off steam with a few coworkers. They have a good beer selection and solid bar food like cubanos and tacos. Grab a table and try to get your new coworker to explain how exactly they got into stamp collecting when they try to bring up office culture or reporting structures.
JNL Barbecue

JNL Barbecue

Don't expect any wildcards at JNL. Instead, expect classic Texas barbecue by the book. The menu at this East Riverside joint is pretty straightforward, offering most of the standard cuts, with a level of technical precision you'd expect to find at some of the biggest names in town. Most of the meats are seasoned with salt and pepper, though the al pastor pork ribs get a blend of ground chiles and spices. And the crushed chicharrones mixed in with the pulled pork provide excellent texture to some well-cooked pork. OK, maybe you can expect a few wildcards. Find them at the coffeeshop/bar Buzz Mill.
Brown's Bar-B-Que

Brown's Bar-B-Que

If you find yourself around Zilker or Bouldin Creek, Brown's Bar-B-Que is going to be your best nearby bet for traditional Central Texas-style barbecue. Find them parked outside Corner Bar on South Lamar, the chill neighborhood bar with 20 taps that pretty much guarantees to keep their 10 TVs on full-on sports mode. Brown's excels at the basics, especially where it matters. The brisket—thickly sliced with a healthy, rich bark, and simply seasoned with salt and pepper—can most certainly hold its own among the best in Austin.
Tree Hugger

Woman Designs and Builds Her Own Incredible Tiny House for $12K

People in the tiny house community often speak of their process of transitioning into tiny living as a "journey." It may sound like an exaggeration, but psychologically, the shift into this alternative lifestyle and way of thinking can truly transform many people. So much so that from their point of view, it really does feel like a rite of passage. Some say that the "do more with less" ethos of the tiny house movement makes them more aware of their true needs and wants, while others remark on the importance of being free from the debts that pin down so many in mainstream society to unsatisfactory jobs and the endless cycle of "keeping up with the Joneses."
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It's why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
The Infatuation

Franklin Barbecue’s Tacos & Coffee

The barbecue at Franklin Barbecue is the best in Austin, the best in Texas, the best in America, and the best in the universe. So when the meat whisperers opened a breakfast taco trailer in their parking lot, our expectations were high. Are these the very best breakfast tacos in Austin? No - but they're close. Especially the ones made with the legendary Franklin brisket, where it gets crisped up and caramelized on a griddle and paired with fluffy eggs and guacamole, all on a flour tortilla. And unlike Franklin Barbecue, there's often no line at all. (Bonus: they serve good espresso.)
Architectural Digest

Ellen DeGeneres Sells Montecito Home for $13.5 Million

After purchasing another spare Montecito property just last month for $21 million, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have successfully sold the home they bought in the area this past September for $12 million. Fully renovated and modernized when they purchased it, the $13.5 million represents a rather tidy profit, though it is $400,000 less than they listed the home for in late January.
People

Amazon Shoppers Think They've Found the Perfect Convertible Chair for Small Spaces

Intentional or not, it is pretty likely that at some point in your life, you will fall asleep somewhere that is not your bed. Whether it's in an airplane seat or a chair at a cafe, sometimes you just need to take a nap. We've all been there. What if you had a chair you could fall asleep in that wouldn't leave your entire body sore the next day? Game-changer, right? Enter the convertible chair that's proving to be an Amazon shopper favorite.
Donaji

Donaji

We always leave Donaji in a better mood than when we came in. The counter-service Oaxacan restaurant in the Mission has bright turquoise and pink walls, hanging papel picado, and leafy plants lining the space. Add mole-topped totopos and tender tamales to the equation and you might actually physically feel your serotonin levels rise. The sweet and richly spiced pollo con mole decorated with a zigzag of crema should absolutely be on your table. Two thick homemade tortillas come on the side, and the only downside is there aren't more of them. If you're not already feeling warm and fuzzy just by being in the colorful dining room and eating their fantastic food, the warm churro donut dipped in melty chocolate sauce will take care of that.
Coffee MCO

Coffee MCO

We're not sure about the science behind it is, but multiple-story coffee shops are ideal for doing work in. Especially at a place like Coffee MCO in Koreatown, a cute, minimalist cafe where we find a new pocket to work in every time we visit. There are tables on the ground floor, even more on the second floor (a tree house-like room that overlooks Western Ave.), and even more on the rooftop. There, you'll find astroturf, heaters, and friends catching up over coffee. If we could live at any café, it would be this one.
Borinquen Lounge

Borinquen Lounge

Borinquen Lounge, formerly Borinquen Restaurant, is where the jibarito was adapted by Juan C. Figueroa in 1996 in Humboldt Park. For that, we are forever grateful. The "Home of the Jibarito" remains the standard, making it nearly impossible to decide between the original steak, lechón, grilled chicken, fried chicken, or vegetarian. It's so nice, they had to do it twice, so they also serve the jibarita, which uses maduros instead of the savory green plantains used for the jibarito. Both come topped with a slightly creamy garlic oil that takes the already flavorful sandwich to another level. That's with or without the side of accompanying arroz con gandules, which are comforting enough to be a meal on their own.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: I Made Over My Rental’s Entryway for Under $200

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It's no secret that New York City apartments have weird layouts. Entryways, in particular, can be challenging. They are often cramped, oddly long and narrow, or downright non-existent. So, I was thrilled when my boyfriend and I found a place with a hallway wide enough for a credenza and a shoe rack last year.
Minghin Cuisine

Minghin Cuisine

If you need a place to take your out-of-town relatives after sightseeing around the Loop, grab some dim sum at the downtown location of MingHin. The massive dining space might look fancy, but it's casual enough for a family-style meal where you'll feel comfortable leaping across the table for the last dumpling. Their dim sum menu is full of an endless array of choices, so there's bound to be something that every member of your family will like. Some of our favorite options are juicy shrimp and pork shumai, chewy rice crepes filled with beef, steamed BBQ pork buns, and desserts like puffy egg custard tarts. They also have larger entrees, but dim sum is what keeps us coming back here.
Lula Cocina Mexicana

Lula Cocina Mexicana

You go to Lula's when you want to eat a lot of very solid Mexican food and drink fresh margaritas on a bright patio that the Pier tourists haven't discovered yet. This is a fun cantina where you will eat an entire order of fajitas to yourself and might consider slurping the complimentary salsa with a straw. Fill a booth with friends before a night out or come with a date on a weeknight - just know that one margarita here is powerful enough to make you click purchase on everything that's been sitting in your Amazon cart since 2014. Plus, they have a great Happy Hour with food and drinks from 1-5pm on weekends and until 6pm during the week.
HaSalon Miami

HaSalon Miami

Despite making its Miami debut with one of the most spectacularly stupid unforced errors in recent memory, HaSalon is among the better options for a dinner that feels like a big, loud party—especially in South Beach. The Israeli restaurant has a sort of Jekyll/Hyde personality. Before 9pm, it functions...
Wildseed

Wildseed

With its prime location near the Palace of Fine Arts and the Presidio, Wildseed often has wait times upwards of 90 minutes—but don't let that deter you from some of the best vegetarian and plant-based meals in the city. Each of their seven menus has options that are familiar, but with a vegan/vegetarian twist. If you're aiming for a midday meal, check out their beet poke—including macadamia, baby cucumbers, ponzu, and served with seaweed garlic crackers—or their version of rigatoni bolognese with mushrooms, ground Impossible, chard, and parmesan. For late-night sweets, order their Meyer lemon agave cheesecake, served with whipped coconut cream and coconut shavings.
Bombay Wraps

Bombay Wraps

When you're rushing to audit some spreadsheets like the fate of the world depends on it, use your precious window of time for the fast casual Indian food at Bombay Wraps in the Loop. This counter-service spot specializes in paratha and roti wraps with fillings like tangy chicken tikka, spiced potatoes and cauliflower, or savory pieces of curried lamb. You can also get all of these in a rice bowl for something a little more substantial or a salad if you want to avoid the carbs. Despite being a fairly small space, they actually have decent seating, but the fast service guarantees that you can quickly return to the office to finish everything before the clock strikes five.
