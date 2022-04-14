ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Regrets Getting A Tattoo Of Her Husband’s Last Name

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTyu0_0f9NWBOw00

Back in 2011, Kelly Ripa spontaneously got a tattoo of her husband Mark Consuelos’s last name, but it turns out, she actually has some regrets about getting it. While Ripa actually has a separate tattoo commemorating her wedding anniversary with Consuelos (their wedding date, “5.1.1996,” on the inside of her elbow), this other one no one has ever seen before.

We’re not certain what the tattoo looks like, but it’s on her lower back. She once shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she’s not exactly proud of it.

Kelly Ripa on tattoos, specifically the tattoo she got of her husband’s last name

During a segment of her show Live with Kelly and Ryan, she revealed her thoughts on tattoos, saying that she believes they are “a terrible idea.” She adds, “It is putting your favorite sweater in the moment on your body for the rest of your life,” she said, “or at least until Dr. [Roy G.] Geronemus lasers it off.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y1GeN_0f9NWBOw00
Kelly Ripa’s wedding anniversary tattoo / Instagram

She also added that she is working on getting her “Consuelos” tattoo removed because it had become super blurry overtime. “People started asking me if it was saying all kinds of weird things, and it did start to look like other words, and so I’ve been removing it,” she explains. “I loved this tattoo and I still do, but when people started asking me if it was saying inappropriate words—even by my standards, and that’s saying something—I was like, ‘This is irresponsible. I have to have this removed.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSiI2_0f9NWBOw00
22 September 2018- Beverly Hills, California – Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Los Angeles LGBT Center’s 49th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo Credit: Faye Sadou/AdMedia

While Ripa’s general idea for tattoos is that she’s mostly against them, it may be too soon for her to make a decision about what she thinks about the tattoo she got in 2021. Her husband, however, loves it, as he said to People Magazine in June 2021. “I love her tattoo. I think it’s adorable,” he said at the time. “I think it’s beautiful. I saw it for the first time last week. I think it’s fantastic.”

Comments / 20

Zatre
1d ago

All the people I know who did something like that, are not together anymore. I see it as back luck. 😁 My advice: never do that! If you like tattoos use another inspiration! LOL

Reply(3)
5
Banned.Video
2d ago

She should be worried about her character vs what's on her skin

Reply(1)
9
Related
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Consuelos
Person
Ryan
Person
Kelly Ripa
Person
Ellen Degeneres
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Wedding#Live With Kelly And Ryan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Opens up About Reuniting With Ex-Fiancé

Reuniting with an ex-fiancé can be a deeply emotional encounter, and TODAY show co-host Jill Martin recently opened up about having that exact experience. In a TODAY All Day special titled The New Rules for Finding Love, Martin spoke candidly about her relationship with Erik Brooks, who is both her former and current fiancé. At one point during a heated exchange, Martin recalled telling Brooks, "If you walk out this door, we will never speak again."
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Playfully Dances Towards Prince William In Rare Display Of Affection: Watch

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, showed off some pretty impressive dance moves on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The pair visited the village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday, March 20, and had a blast with dancers of the Garifuna community. William, who honored Belize’s royal color by wearing a blue button down and blue pants, danced away with a local woman.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Ethel Kennedy's daughters celebrate the matriarch's 94th birthday by sharing touching family photos and childhood images - while praising her 'grace, humor and spunk'

Kennedy matriarch Ethel's daughters marked her 94th birthday on Monday by sharing touching tributes to their mother on Instagram - while posting several intimate family photos and childhood images. Both Kerry and Rory Kennedy shared social media posts marking the occasion, while also praising their 'superwoman' mother's 'grace, humor and...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
7K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy