Kelly Ripa Regrets Getting A Tattoo Of Her Husband’s Last Name

Back in 2011, Kelly Ripa spontaneously got a tattoo of her husband Mark Consuelos’s last name, but it turns out, she actually has some regrets about getting it. While Ripa actually has a separate tattoo commemorating her wedding anniversary with Consuelos (their wedding date, “5.1.1996,” on the inside of her elbow), this other one no one has ever seen before.

We’re not certain what the tattoo looks like, but it’s on her lower back. She once shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she’s not exactly proud of it.

During a segment of her show Live with Kelly and Ryan, she revealed her thoughts on tattoos, saying that she believes they are “a terrible idea.” She adds, “It is putting your favorite sweater in the moment on your body for the rest of your life,” she said, “or at least until Dr. [Roy G.] Geronemus lasers it off.”

Kelly Ripa’s wedding anniversary tattoo / Instagram

She also added that she is working on getting her “Consuelos” tattoo removed because it had become super blurry overtime. “People started asking me if it was saying all kinds of weird things, and it did start to look like other words, and so I’ve been removing it,” she explains. “I loved this tattoo and I still do, but when people started asking me if it was saying inappropriate words—even by my standards, and that’s saying something—I was like, ‘This is irresponsible. I have to have this removed.’”

22 September 2018- Beverly Hills, California – Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Los Angeles LGBT Center’s 49th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo Credit: Faye Sadou/AdMedia

While Ripa’s general idea for tattoos is that she’s mostly against them, it may be too soon for her to make a decision about what she thinks about the tattoo she got in 2021. Her husband, however, loves it, as he said to People Magazine in June 2021. “I love her tattoo. I think it’s adorable,” he said at the time. “I think it’s beautiful. I saw it for the first time last week. I think it’s fantastic.”