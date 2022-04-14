ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, WA

Home of the Month: Medina Waterfront Masterpiece with Sweeping Views, $28.388M

By Team Foster at Compass
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Medina masterpiece is the definition of an exceptional waterfront lifestyle. Boasting an expansive 150-degree view and spectacular custom quality throughout, the home is a live/work/play estate. A dramatic entry invites you in as lake and mountain views...

