Mississippi State picked up a huge SEC series victory against Auburn over the weekend but ultimately dropped Saturday's Game 3 by a score of 3-2 to miss out on the sweep. Starting pitcher Cade Smith gave up no runs and allowed just four hits while walking four and striking out five in six innings of work. Reliever Jackson Fristoe ultimately gave up all three of the Tigers' runs and earned the loss for his team. Kellum Clark went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run, an RBI and a run scored. Hunter Hines also had a home run and went 1-for-3 batting with one run scored and one RBI. Brad Cumbest recorded two hits for the Diamond Dawgs. Pico Kohn struck out four batters as a closing pitcher and gave up just two hits and two walks.

