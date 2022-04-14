ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chad Dallas records eight strike outs in professional debut

By Ken Lay
 2 days ago
Former University of Tennessee pitcher Chad Dallas made his first professional start of the 2022 season Wednesday for Vancouver, a Class A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Dallas, a fourth-round pick by Toronto in the 2021 MLB draft, pitched five scoreless innings. The former Vol retired the last 15 batters he faced after allowing a leadoff walk.

He totaled 68 pitches, including 45 strikes and recorded eight strikeouts.

Dallas transferred to Tennessee from Panola College. He played two seasons for the Vols.

Dallas was named second-team All-America by Rawlings/ABCA and third-team All-America by the NCBWA in 2021.

Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference East division and appeared in the College World Series last season.

