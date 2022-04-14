ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

WJTN News Headlines for Thurs., Apr. 14, 2022

By Terry Frank
 2 days ago

Borrello says Benjamin did right thing stepping down, and comments on passing of Glenzer... A local New York state lawmaker feels Brian Benjamin did the right think in resigning from the Lieutenant Governor's post. We heard Wednesday from Republican State Senator George Borrello... who says that Benjamin had no choice but...

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
Buying Guns About to Get Harder In New York?

New bills being processed in New York State may soon become law, and it could change the way citizens purchase various firearms in New York. New York Senate Bill S1605 would require that a purchaser of any firearm, rifle, or shotgun submit to a mental health evaluation. Section 1. Section...
