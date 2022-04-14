Strength of schedule rankings for each Big 12 team in 2022

Much has been said about the nonconference games on the schedule for each Big 12 program this season.

With ESPN updating their Football Power Index (FPI) this week, we now have an idea of where each team lands in terms of strength of schedule rankings.

Texas will be welcoming Alabama to town in September, which certainly makes sense as to why ESPN’s FPI has the Longhorns with the toughest schedule in the Big 12 for 2022.

On the other side of the curve, Oklahoma State, TCU and Oklahoma have the easiest schedules in the conference this season. The Cowboys nonconference slate includes Central Michigan, Arizona State, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

West Virginia has one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the country, narrowly landing behind Texas in the rankings. Their slate includes Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Towson.

Here is where each Big 12 program lands in strength of schedule rankings per ESPN’s FPI for the 2022 season.

10

Oklahoma State Cowboys

9

TCU Horned Frogs

8

Oklahoma Sooners

7

Iowa State Cyclones

6

Kansas State Wildcats

5

Kansas Jayhawks

4

Texas Tech Red Raiders

3

Baylor Bears

2

West Virginia Mountaineers

1

Texas Longhorns