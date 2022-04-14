Year-by-year salaries of Texas head football coaches since 2012
College football coaching salaries have skyrocketed in recent years as the arms race among top programs has become more and more competitive.
Interestingly, however, the Texas Longhorns haven’t followed that trend. From Mack Brown to Charlie Strong to Tom Herman to Steve Sarkisian, Texas has maintained a relatively steady level of compensation for its head football coaches over the past 10 years.
With that in mind, Longhorns Wire lists the annual compensation paid out to University of Texas head football coaches over the past decade below.
[Source: USA TODAY college football coaching salary database; figures do not include income from non-university sources, incentive bonuses or the value of perks and benefits.]
2012 - Mack Brown
Pay from university: $5,292,500
Final record: 9-4
Postseason: Won Alamo Bowl over Oregon State, 31-27
2013 - Mack Brown
Pay from university: $5,392,500
Final record: 8-5
Postseason: Lost Alamo Bowl to Oregon, 30-7
2014 - Charlie Strong
Pay from university: $5,000,000
Final record: 6-7
Postseason: Lost Texas Bowl to Arkansas, 31-7
2015 - Charlie Strong
Pay from university: $5,100,000
Final record: 5-7
Postseason: none
2016 - Charlie Strong
Pay from university: $5,200,000
Final record: 5-7
Postseason: none
2017 - Tom Herman
Pay from university: $5,486,316
Final record: 7-6
Postseason: Won Texas Bowl over Missouri, 33-16
2018 - Tom Herman
Pay from university: $5,500,000
Final record: 10-4
Postseason: Won Sugar Bowl over Georgia, 28-21
2019 - Tom Herman
Pay from university: $6,750,000 (includes special $1 million retention payment)
Final record: 8-5
Postseason: Won Alamo Bowl over Utah, 38-10
2020 - Tom Herman
Pay from university: $5,827,917 (includes pandemic pay reduction of $172,083)
Final record: 7-3
Postseason: Won Alamo Bowl over Colorado, 55-23
2021 - Steve Sarkisian
Pay from university: $5,450,000
Final record: 5-7
Postseason: none
