As gun violence rose in Portland, one neighborhood came together to make the gunfire stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed and at least six others have been injured in weekend gun violence acrss Chicago. At least two of those shot are minors, and one was just 1 year old. The girl suffered a graze wound to the head. while sitting in the back set of a vehile in the 5500 block of West Rightwood around 6:30 p.m. Friday.She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. In another incident a rideshare driver was shot while dropping off a passenger in Gage Park, according to police.Around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning, the victim, a 40-year-old male rideshare driver, dropped off a passenger in the 5400 block of South California Avenue and then saw an unknown offender on foot firing shots in his direction from in between cars parked on the street.The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.This is a developing story.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO