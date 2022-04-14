ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

As gun violence rose in Portland, one neighborhood came together to make the gunfire stop

kclu.org
 2 days ago

In Portland, Oregon, neighbors worked together to combat rising gun...

www.kclu.org

CBS Chicago

6 shot, one killed in weekend gun violence across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed and at least six others have been injured in weekend gun violence acrss Chicago. At least two of those shot are minors, and one was just 1 year old. The girl suffered a graze wound to the head. while sitting in the back set of a vehile in the 5500 block of West Rightwood around 6:30 p.m. Friday.She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. In another incident a rideshare driver was shot while dropping off a passenger in Gage Park, according to police.Around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning, the victim, a 40-year-old male rideshare driver, dropped off a passenger in the 5400 block of South California Avenue and then saw an unknown offender on foot firing shots in his direction from in between cars parked on the street.The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.This is a developing story. 
CHICAGO, IL
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Crime & Safety
KHBS

Tackling Gun Violence

As rising violent crimes dominate national headlines, Matter of Fact takes a deeper look at the long standing issues underlying the violence. Correspondent Jessica Gomez heads to Jackson, Mississippi, plagued by the highest per capita murder rate in the country, to see how police and community members are working to bring those numbers down.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
The Oregonian

Portland’s huge mansions for sale: What kind of homes with space can you get for $8 million or less?

How much space do you need to be comfortable? In Portland, there’s a wide range of homes for sale, from a 368-square-foot studio with a Murphy bed (listed at $175,000) in the Cardinell View Lofts near Portland State University to almost 10,000 square feet of living space inside a century-old Georgian-Colonial Revival-style mansion on lofty Southwest Vista Avenue, listed at $3.2 million.
PORTLAND, OR
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID

