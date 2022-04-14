ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers continue consideration of pandemic pay for essential workers

By WLAD Newsroom
 2 days ago

With the Connecticut General Assembly session slated to adjourn in just a few weeks on May 4th, lawmakers are still considering a bill that would provide essential workers with pandemic...

FingerLakes1.com

Essential workers, labor unions respond to rollback of NY Hero Worker Protection

Today, Governor Hochul’s Department of Health failed to designate COVID-19 as a continued risk to public health, which rolled back worker protections required of the NY HERO Act across the state. Members of the New York Essential Workers Coalition, a statewide group of over 75 labor unions, worker centers, advocacy groups, and community organizations that won the fight to pass NY HERO last year, have called for an investment of $50 million in the Department of Labor to fund enforcement of employers’ COVID safety plans, training for worker committees, and ventilation upgrades for small businesses.
WKRC

Massachusetts to start mailing $500 'premium pay' checks to eligible essential workers

BOSTON, Mass. (WKRC) - Massachusetts essential workers will soon receive a $500 check in the mail -- but only certain people are eligible. Governor Charlie Baker's administration announced on Wednesday that around 500,000 low-income essential employees will be the first to get the payments as part of the “Essential Employee Premium Pay Program.”
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
Ironton Tribune

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Striking workers’ health insurance must be protected

In our country, workers have rights. Corporations shouldn’t be able to take away the health care workers earned just because workers stand up for themselves and exercise those rights. It’s why I introduced the Striking Workers Healthcare Protection Act, to require employers to continue providing health insurance to workers...
MarketWatch

6 things to consider before you move in retirement

If you’re seeking a new lifestyle in retirement, you’re not the only one. Of those who purchased new homes, 18% were younger baby boomers, ages 56 to 65, and 14% were older boomers, ages 66 to 74, according to the 2021 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report from the National Association of Realtors Research Group.
Kiplinger

Retirees, This Is What It Takes to Be Your Own Insurer

It's daunting to consider, but if something tragic happens and you need years of long-term care, how would you pay for it? The costs of long-term care are already exorbitant and will only get worse. Last year, the national median annual cost of a home health aide was more than $61,000, a 12.5% increase from 2020, while a private room in a nursing home cost more than $108,000, an uptick of 2.4%, according to insurance company Genworth. By 2031, a home health aide could cost about $83,000 a year, and a private room in a nursing home is expected to be roughly $145,700 annually, Genworth says.
