2022 World Cup play-offs: FAW boss 'understands frustration' over fixture changes

Newport Gwent Dragons fly-half Sam Davies believes his time spent playing with Dan Biggar early in his career had a formative role in helping him become only the fourth man to score 1,000 United Rugby Championship points.The 28-year-old kicked 13 points to take his total to 1,005 in the competition under its various guises as the Dragons collected only their second win of a challenging season, upsetting the Scarlets 38-27 in Llanelli on Saturday.Only Biggar, Dan Parks and Ian Keatley had reached the 1,000-point marker before Davies achieved the feat.Davies played alongside Biggar at the Ospreys for several years and...
