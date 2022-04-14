ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

2022 World Cup play-offs: FAW boss 'understands frustration' over fixture changes

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney says he understands the frustration of...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
People

Zelenskyy Tells Athletes at Prince Harry's Invictus Games They're Showing Ukraine's 'Rebellious Spirit'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is checking in with the athletes representing the country at Prince Harry's fifth Invictus Games. After the Invictus Games, taking place in the Dutch town of The Hague starting this weekend, announced the safe arrival of Ukraine's team on Wednesday, President Zelenskyy connected with the competitors via video call on Thursday.
SPORTS
The Independent

Dan Bigger helped ‘competitive edge’ come to the fore as Newport Dragons star Sam Davies hits milestone

Newport Gwent Dragons fly-half Sam Davies believes his time spent playing with Dan Biggar early in his career had a formative role in helping him become only the fourth man to score 1,000 United Rugby Championship points.The 28-year-old kicked 13 points to take his total to 1,005 in the competition under its various guises as the Dragons collected only their second win of a challenging season, upsetting the Scarlets 38-27 in Llanelli on Saturday.Only Biggar, Dan Parks and Ian Keatley had reached the 1,000-point marker before Davies achieved the feat.Davies played alongside Biggar at the Ospreys for several years and...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Nations League#Ukraine#Faw
BBC

Transfer rumours: Lukaku, Henderson, Diop, Haaland, Martinez, Janelt

Chelsea are prepared to let 28-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku leave this summer, with Inter Milan and Paris St-Germain interested in signing him. (90 Min) Manchester United have placed a £40m price tag on England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 25, who is keen to leave this summer. Newcastle are among the potential bidders. (Star)
PREMIER LEAGUE
Black Enterprise

Brittney Griner’s Months-Long Detainment in Russia ‘Because of a Gender Issue’ Says WNBA Players Union President

The WNBA Players Association’s president, Nneka Ogwumike, maintains that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia due to “a gender issue.”. As previously reported, the 31-year-old Olympic champion was detained by police in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport heading to New York after finding cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. She is facing drug smuggling charges with a possibility of 10 years in prison for having the cannabis oil pen, according to officials.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and Ukraine learn rearranged World Cup play-off dates

Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final at home to Ukraine has been rescheduled for June 1.The match had been due to take place in March but was postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.FIFA announced the new date on Thursday afternoon. The sport’s world governing body also confirmed that the winners of that match would face Wales in Cardiff for a place in the finals in Qatar on June 5.Whoever qualifies will be in a finals group alongside England, the United States and Iran.The new dates for the World Cup play-off matches have led to rescheduling of affected Nations League...
UEFA
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Roofe, Celtic, Jota, Hearts, Hibernian, Aberdeen

Kemar Roofe said he "had to score" Rangers' aggregate winner in the Europa League victory against Braga, commenting: "It was a massive goal for me." (Sun) Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst signalled his appreciation for his assistant and former striker Roy Makaay amid the celebrations of Roofe's winner. (Record) Van...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

James Anderson backs Joe Root for further greatness after captaincy resignation

Joe Root has been backed to cement himself as one of England’s all-time greats after he made the “most challenging” decision to step down as captain of the Test team.The 31-year-old resigned on Friday morning following a disastrous 12 months of red-ball cricket, during which he oversaw five successive winless series and could only lead England to one solitary victory from his last 17 Tests as skipper.Root conceded in a statement it only recently hit home how much of a toll the role had taken on him, even if it did not affect his batting as he scored 1,708-runs in...
SPORTS
BBC

World Snooker Championship 2022: Mark Selby through, Ronnie O'Sullivan leads

Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Mark Selby began the defence of his World Championship title by holding off dogged Welsh qualifier Jamie Jones...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Guy Porter’s three-week ban highlights uncertainty over ‘foul play’ in rugby

Uncertainty across Europe about the precise definition of “foul play” in rugby union shows no sign of easing after the decision to give Leicester’s Guy Porter a three-week ban for an off-the-ball collision with Clermont’s Fritz Lee in Sunday’s Champions Cup last-16 tie. The original red card has been upheld and Porter will now miss Saturday’s second leg at Welford Road.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Judd Trump claims 'a lot of tournaments are living in the past' and argues that the World Championship should be moved AWAY from Sheffield's legendary Crucible

Judd Trump wants to be snooker’s champion for change — and he would start by moving the World Championship away from Sheffield. The 2019 world champion says the sport is ‘miles behind’ where it needs to be, and he wants to raise snooker’s profile and see the Worlds enjoy the kind of raucous atmosphere created at the Masters, held at Alexandra Palace.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

European Challenge Cup: Newcastle Falcons v Glasgow Warriors (Fri)

Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 15 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Full match commentary on BBC Radio Newcastle and live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Ben Stevenson comes in for Newcastle Falcons as they face Glasgow Warriors in their European Challenge Cup last-16 tie on Friday.
WORLD
BBC

Nigel Pearson: Veteran speedway commentator dies aged 52

Tributes have been paid to the sports journalist and commentator Nigel Pearson. His family said the 52-year-old died on Friday after being taken ill suddenly earlier in the week. Mr Pearson, a former BBC Radio Humberside speedway reporter, went on to work on national TV and radio. Sky Sports, who...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Watch: World Snooker Championship - Gilbert doubles lead against O'Sullivan; Page leads Hawkins

Last year saw Mark Selby claim his fourth World Championship title with an 18-15 victory over Shaun Murphy as crowds returned to The Crucible. After a behind closed doors tournament in 2020 – one that was held in August rather than the traditional April because of the Coronavirus pandemic – Leicester’s Selby moved to within three Crucible crowns of Stephen Hendry's record of seven.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy