Should the Jazz Break Up Gobert and Mitchell?

The Lakers are an absolute disaster this season. Some think that’s hurt LeBron James’ legacy, as a result. NBA legend Magic Johnson couldn’t disagree more. During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday morning, Magic spoke at length about LeBron and the Lakers. In doing...
Tracy McGrady has a long career of what-ifs. Everyone agrees that McGrady was one of the best of his time, but his peak was cut short because of injuries. Many people still wonder how good McGrady would have been on a title-contending team, but he went through a career of never making it out of the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Just hours after a brutal defeat against the Atlanta Hawks, LaMelo Ball announced a major change for next season. According to the Hornets star, he’ll be switching jersey numbers for the 2022-23 campaign, back to his iconic No. 1 that he donned for most of his High School and International basketball career.
Patrick Beverley made a lot of headlines earlier this week when he effusively celebrated the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of the Western Conference play-in tournament. They secured their spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but for Bev and the T-Wolves meant more than...
Just two seasons removed from winning an NBA championship, Frank Vogel is now unemployed. The Los Angeles Lakers, in the meantime, are seeking out his replacement. Former NBA great Lamar Odom knows who should get the job, and frankly it’s a shocking pick. In speaking with TMZ Sports this...
Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
Not too long ago, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said that he intends to watch LeBron James in person when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar breaks the all-time scoring record next season. Apparently, Stephen Curry isn’t buying it. Curry recently guested on The Draymond Green Show and he...
During an appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast this week, former NBA star Chris Webber had a harsh message for Anthony Davis. Webber made it clear he doesn’t believe Davis can be the star for any team. He thinks Davis needs a better player – like a LeBron James – alongside him to be successful.
Draymond Jr. adorably steals Steph's spotlight at practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The world could see Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on the court together for the first time in the postseason since 2019. Steph scrimmaged with the Warriors on Thursday after he missed the final...
Chris Paul is one of the most talented players in NBA history. The legendary point guard has made every team where he's played a lot better, doing things nobody thought he'd be capable of doing. The Point God has proven time and time again that he's one of the best...
The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have missed the playoffs for the second time in James' tenure with the team. Although he led the team to a title back in 2020, it is very surprising not to see LeBron in the playoffs. With the regular season over, and James...
Damian Lillard and his Portland Trail Blazers didn't have the best 2021/22 NBA season, struggling with injuries and pretty much rebuilding the roster mid-season with some trades. That situation sparked the rumors about a potential departure from their superstar, but Dame made sure to shut them down. Now, the front...
When it comes to who should replace Frank Vogel as the head coach of the Lakers, Kenny “The Jet” Smith has one name in mind. “Mark Jackson, he knows how to handle that kind of environment,” Smith told TMZ Sports. “He put the Warriors in contention of...
Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
Zion Williamson is one of the best young players in the league when healthy. The forward is a dominant force near the basket and is widely viewed as a player that can establish himself as a future superstar. He has not played this season, but during the 2020-21 season, he averaged 27.0 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 3.7 APG.
After climbing their way up to fourth place in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. In his first season as head coach, Jason Kidd has instilled a new culture and turned the Mavs into one of the most efficient two-way teams in the league.
John Wall – who drew the second-highest salary in NBA history this season – wasn’t happy about sitting out all year with the Rockets. John Wall is going to exercise his $47.4 million player option for next season, I’m told. Due $47,366,760, Wall has the NBA’s...
