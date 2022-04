Madison – Republicans refuse to hold the most powerful legislative committee to the same standards of transparency that they demand of our school boards and local election clerks. Today the Joint Finance Committee met in Madison but their agenda did not include any of the six Knowles-Nelson stewardship grants that have been held up by “anonymous objections.” This despite the Committee being required to hold hearings on these proposals by state law (Wisconsin Statute 23.0917(6m)(a)).

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO