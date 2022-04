WAUNAKEE, WI. —James Robert Conaway, 77 of Waunakee, Wisconsin, passed from complications of pancreatic cancer on April 7, 2022, at home surrounded by his beloved family. Jim was born March 7, 1945, in Fostoria, Ohio, to Robert and Virginia (Nye) Conaway. Jim graduated from St. Mary's High School Sandusky, Ohio, in 1963 and the University of Toledo in 1968. He attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison Graduate Studies and Ashland University's MBA program. Jim married his high school sweetheart Sandra L. (Harple) Conaway on November 23, 1967, at Sandusky St. Mary's Catholic Church.

WAUNAKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO