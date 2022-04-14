Carly Pearce has a Little Termite Named June Living With Her

A "Married At First Sight" sight couple is trying to make things work ahead of Decision Day and BOSSIP's got an exclusive first look. On tonight's episode of #MAFS, viewers will see Jasmina and Michael chat about "what needs to happen" in their union as the day to decide whether to get married or get divorced looms near. As previously reported the two have clashed over numerous things including "aggressive tones", an alleged non-apology, and a lack of effective communication that lead to a lack of intimacy. There have been some sparks, however, the two marked their one-month wedding anniversary by returning to the venue where they tied the knot and rewriting their vows before exploring a tantric yoga class.

