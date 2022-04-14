ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Rumors are True! Garth Brooks Is Opening a Bar and Entertainment Venue in Nashville

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood opening a bar in Nashville?. Garth Brooks has confirmed that he will be opening a bar and entertainment venue in downtown Nashville. A three-story...

Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with “Not On Your Love,” and “The Car” before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance at Nashville Bar Following Historic Three Night Run

When country music star Morgan Wallen makes a surprise appearance at a Nashville bar, then it’s going to make some people take notice. Imagine sitting there and you’re having a drink. One minute you are just chatting with friends or someone you’re there at the bar with at that time. Then you look up and see Morgan Wallen make his way through the bar. And you know that he’s had a historic three-night run in Music City.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Charlotte

Garth Brooks adds second date in Charlotte

Garth Brooks has a second date at Bank of America Stadium — July 15. What’s happening: Earlier this month, Brooks announced a new date for his long-awaited stop in Charlotte, July 16, and now he’ll perform on July 15 at 7pm at Bank of America Stadium too.  This comes after rescheduling the show several times […] The post Garth Brooks adds second date in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Rolling Stone

2022 CMT Music Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Like its country cousins the ACM Awards and CMA Awards, this has been a time of change for the CMT Music Awards. This year, the annual event will move to a new television network and a new location, and air in a completely different time of year. There will even be a new co-host to join one returning from the previous year. But if past CMT Music Awards are any indication, it’s...
country1037fm.com

Tim McGraw: ‘Hope Is What We Have To Hold On To, Ukraine’

Tim McGraw was so touched by a seven-year-old Ukrainian girl singing her country’s national anthem that he shared a video clip of the performance with his millions of Instagram followers. Tim captioned the video clip, “Hope, hope is what we have to hold on to Ukraine. Amelia Anisovych, age...
MUSIC

