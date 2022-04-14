ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott, TX

WBAP Morning News: Gov. Abbott Has Been A Busy Man￼

wbap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Abbott has been working hard at the border. First, he...

www.wbap.com

Dallas Observer

With Even Republicans Lashing Out, Abbott (Kind Of) Walks Back Increased Border Inspection

Even Republicans now are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to cool it with the extra border security. In an open letter to the governor this week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called Abbott’s recent border policy an “economy killing action.” Abbott’s administration recently implemented more commercial inspections, creating more hassles for truckers and a bottleneck of shipments at the border.
Salon

"Dehumanizing and cynical": Abbott's migrant bus stunt may have been "coordinated" with Fox News

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Appalled human rights defenders condemned Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday after the first bus of migrants he sent from the U.S.-Mexico border to the nation's capital arrived outside an office building that houses Fox News, which quickly provided glowing coverage of the far-right official's latest effort to demonize immigrants.
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
Daily Mail

Fourth bus of illegal immigrants from the border is dropped off at the Capitol: Group arrives in Washington DC as Gregg Abbott continues war with White House

A fourth bus full of migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico arrived in Washington, DC on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying two women and eight men, drove 1,500 miles from Texas to DC, and arrived just blocks from the Capitol building, disembarking near centrally-located Union Station. The...
WJLA

Third group of migrants arrive in DC from Texas under Abbott's plan

WASHINGTON (7News) — The third group of migrants arrived in Washington D.C. Friday morning as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's response to what he says is President Joe Biden's "ongoing failure to secure the border.”. “This is sending a message to both the president and Congress – Texas...
Washington Examiner

Gov. Greg Abbott is just doing the job that Biden won't do

The first bus carrying migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Washington, D.C., arrived Wednesday morning, conveniently dropping the Colombians, Cubans, Venezuelans, and Nicaraguans off in front of Fox News's studios on Capitol Hill. It was a great publicity stunt, as it allowed Washington reporters to see up close how these...
The Week

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reopens some border crossings after bipartisan backlash, '$5 avocados'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has begun rolling back new inspection rules for commercial trucks crossing into Texas from Mexico, following days of sometimes blistering criticism from businesses on both sides of the border, Mexican state and federal governments, the White House, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Democratic gubernatorial rival Beto O'Rourke, and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller (R), among many others.
NBC News

Migrants arrive in D.C. on buses sent by GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON — A group of undocumented migrants arrived in the nation's capital Wednesday on a bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, part of the Republican governor's strategy to oppose the Biden administration's rescinding of a Trump-era border policy. "By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will...
Gov. Abbott demands Mexico step up and stop illegal border crossings: There will be economic consequences

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday to discuss his plan to curb illegal border crossings coming across the Mexico border into Texas. GOV. GREG ABBOTT: What we’ve done is we implemented what we call enhanced safety inspections of every commercial vehicle coming across the border from Mexico into the state of Texas. It had the predictable result, and that is it snarled traffic for miles in Mexico, basically crushing economic conditions in these states as well as in the country of Mexico, and having severe economic consequences for businesses in Mexico. The predictable result is that these governors of states that are connected to Texas would be knocking on our door begging for relief. As they beg for relief, we are demanding that they implement security measures that will reduce illegal immigration coming across the border.
