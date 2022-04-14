ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

See the Plans for the Field of Dreams Movie Site Expansion

By Sarah Stringer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Field of Dreams movie site is about to be home to several new amenities. According to site plans revealed today, the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville will be adding on:. 9 more baseball fields. a hotel. team dormitories. an outdoor amphitheater. 100,000 sq ft field house....

97X

Atomic Coffee Bar Rock Island is Open and Ready for You

Atomic Coffee Bar has opened up its first Illinois location in Rock Island and it is open and ready to help you caffeinate. I decided to check it out after seeing some social media chatter this week. Atomic Rock Island had its soft opening on April 2nd. Staff at Atomic told me that their grand opening will be on Saturday, April 9.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
