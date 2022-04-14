ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

High-tech Van Gogh immersive exhibition opens in New Orleans

By OffBeat Staff
offbeat.com
 2 days ago

A new exhibition, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, a sound-and-light experience covering 20,000 square feet, has opened at the Scottish Rite Temple in New Orleans’ Central Business District. Visitors are invited to step into more than 300 of Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings in a setting that includes floor-to-ceiling digital...

www.offbeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Hew Locke Will Bring His Vibrant Sculptures to the Met Museum Facade

Click here to read the full article. Guyanese-British artist Hew Locke will follow his major commission at Tate Britain in London with a commission from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to create four sculptures for the institution’s Fifth Avenue facade. According to the museum, the project, titled Gilt, will be on view from September 16 to May 22 2023. Max Hollein, the Met’s director, said in a statement that the commission “will be informed by Locke’s deep knowledge of the Met’s collection and will reference the institution in ways both direct and indirect, recovering and connecting histories across...
CHICAGO, IL
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
Vogue

The Obscenely Lavish Vanderbilt Ball That Inspired The Season Finale Of The Gilded Age

As much of The Gilded Age does, episode nine of the HBO show centred around who was – and who was not – invited to a party. In this case, those excluded were members of the Astor family. “You wouldn’t call on her if your life depended on it. I worked on the dance for weeks. Did you think of that? You must have known she’d drop me when you wouldn’t let her into the house,” daughter Carrie Astor snarls at her mother, Mrs Astor, after the impressionable teen is disinvited from Gladys Russell’s debutante ball because her socialite family matriarch refuses to welcome Mrs Russell into her home. Spoiler alert: Mrs Astor eventually concedes to Carrie’s demands, and gives the Russells a call. The Astors then attend the ball, and the “new money” Russell family is accepted into New York society.
THEATER & DANCE
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
ARTnews

$409.8 M. Roman Villa with Caravaggio Ceiling Goes Unsold, Baltimore Museum Selects Contemporary Art Head, and More: Morning Links for April 8, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DREAM HOUSE. With a new billionaire reportedly being minted every 26 hours, you might think someone would would want to acquire a sprawling villa in Rome with the only known ceiling fresco by Caravaggio. But that, apparently, is not the case—at least at its current price. As the Guardian reports, the 30,000-plus-square-foot Villa Aurora drew not one bid  at a Thursday sale with an asking price of €377 million (about $409.8 million). It also did not draw any bidding at €471 million ($511.9 million) in January. It will now...
BALTIMORE, MD
WSMV

Immersive Van Gogh experience reopens after Metro Codes stop-work order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The immersive exhibit showcasing the life and career of Vincent Van Gogh reopened on Friday afternoon after Metro officials forced it to shut down Thursday night. Metro Code representative Richel Albright told News4 Metro Codes issued a stop-work order for the Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on Ridgefield...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Tech#Gallery#Methodist Church#Greek
WSMV

Immersive Van Gogh Experience opens in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville will have its turn to get into the life of Vincent Van Gogh as the Immersive Van Gogh Experience opens on Thursday. The Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on Ridgefield Way has been transformed with lights and music allowing Van Gogh’s most famous art pieces to come to life all around you.
NASHVILLE, TN
5 On Your Side

Immersive Van Gogh experience extends stay in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — For the fourth time, the immersive Van Gogh experience is extending its stay in St. Louis. The demand to see Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is still so high organizers said they're staying put a little longer. More than 200,000 tickets have been sold to see the iconic artworks of Vincent Van Gogh, a release Wednesday said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
The Independent

Warhol’s pop art Queen to go on show to mark Jubilee

Andy Warhol’s pop art print of the Queen, and the famous Armada portrait of Elizabeth I, will be on show in a Jubilee exhibition of artworks.The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is on 2 June 2022 and will be a celebration of her 70 years on the throne.In commemoration of this national milestone, the auction house Sotheby’s has a month-long programme of exhibitions and events - the Jubilee Arts Festival - to showcase British creativity.From 28 May to 15 June, the galleries will be taken over by specially curated exhibitions of royal portraits, rare aristocratic jewels and important manuscripts.The Sotheby’s show will...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

See Inside the Massive 350-Artwork Gift Mega-Collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos Is Giving to Four Major Museums

Click here to read the full article. Greek collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos revealed plans Wednesday to donate hundreds of works from his collection to four institutions: Athens’s National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST), London’s Tate, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, and New York’s Guggenheim Museum. All told, 350 works by 142 artists are headed to those museums, with major pieces by figures like Robert Gober, Mike Kelley, Lynda Benglis, Paul Chan, and Isaac Julien among them. In an unusual arrangement, the Guggenheim and the MCA Chicago will share their 100-work gift. U.S. museums have shared acquisitions before, but never before have two...
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

Aimee Mann Announces First Solo Art Show

Aimee Mann has announced her first-ever solo art show. The singer-songwriter will display her paintings of Presidents and First Ladies at City Winery in Manhattan starting Friday (April 15). The show, titled You Could Have Been a Roosevelt, runs until April 20, and will coincide with Mann’s scheduled performances at the venue. Mann will display paintings from her Ten Worst Presidents series. Check out a couple of Mann’s pieces below.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy