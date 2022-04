FORT HALL — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson was in Fort Hall Wednesday morning to announce the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have been awarded $7 million in federal funding to construct a new fire station. The federal funding is part of the Community Project Funding process. Known historically as the earmark process, which Congress had prohibited since 2011 before it was restored in February 2021, the program allows congressmen to dedicate money to local governments and nonprofits for specific causes with some added oversight mechanisms. ...

