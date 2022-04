Following are the editorial board’s endorsements so far in select contested candidate elections for the May 3, 2022 primary election. Early voting has started. Please note uncertanties over legislative boundaries: Because the constitutionality of Ohio’s congressional map and its state legislative maps are still being litigated, the Ohio primary in those races has been bifurcated. Voters will be asked to vote on primary candidates in still-tentative congressional districts on the May 3 ballot. State legislative races have been removed from that ballot and will presumably appear on a second primary ballot later this year.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO