South Bend — Saint Joseph Health System's House Raffle on the Road tickets are on sale from March 23, until May 13, 2022, or until tickets are sold out. A total of 4,500 tickets will be sold for 150-dollars each. Each participant has a 1-in-100 chance of winning various prizes. Like, an RV or 20-thousand dollars. Meaning, only 45 people will receive a prize drawing.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 25 DAYS AGO