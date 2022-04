In recent weeks, Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews has made it quite clear he is not a fan of some of the moves his team has made recently. The trade that seemed to irritate the 33-year-old the most was one that saw Brandon Hagel – a young player with a bright future – traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for draft picks. Toews seemed to suggest he would be open to moving on from the team in the future due to some of these moves, and after an eighth straight loss on Thursday he voiced similar frustrations.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO