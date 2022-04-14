Easter and Spring Brunch Essentials

What easy desserts can I make for Easter that don’t contain chocolate?. It’s all too easy to fall into the trap of thinking Easter desserts are all about chocolate. So you’re right, Laura, to look for something lighter and brighter (citrus! Rhubarb! Meringue!) – after all, it is spring. For baker Flora Shedden, owner of Aran in Highland Perthshire, the simplest solution is affogato. “Really good vanilla, ginger or even coffee ice-cream, espresso [to pour over] and crushed amaretti on top.” She often chills out with semifreddo, too, combining two parts whipped cream with one part condensed milk, meringue and a few shots of espresso. She freezes it in a loaf tin, then serves it in slices. “The condensed milk and meringue stop it from crystallising, so you’ll have a nice ice-cream texture.” And it welcomes adaptations: “It’s tasty with stem ginger syrup and chopped stem ginger, or fold in some fruit – raspberries with vanilla [instead of the coffee] would be nice.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO