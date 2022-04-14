ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Easter and Spring Brunch Essentials

tmj4.com
 3 days ago

Limor Suss shared some Easter and Spring Brunch essentials for the season!. Synonymous with Easter, the iconic Lindt GOLD BUNNY is the centerpiece for building...

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
hunker.com

This Festive Costco Cake Is the Only Easter Dessert You Need

Now that spring has officially sprung, it's time to start thinking about Easter sweets. But if you don't have the time or energy to make treats from scratch, you'd be glad to know that Costco has your back. The retailer is offering a two-pound egg-shaped Easter cake, just in time for spring.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Kit Kat's Unexpected New Flavor Is Inspired By A Breakfast Food

The Kit Kat bar has come a long way. Originally known as Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp, the milk chocolate-covered wafer cookie came about in England in the 1930s, per Hershey, and can now be found in candy aisles across the globe in more flavors than you can count. Japan is perhaps the most prolific purveyor of unconventional Kit Kat flavors — from wasabi to sweet corn to cherry blossom to baked potato — but the U.S. is catching on. According to Taste of Home, adventurous Kit Kat lovers in the States can find the candy in flavors like apple and key lime pie, plus seasonal specials like Easter Lemon Crisp.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Food Drink#Spring Brunch Essentials#Lindt#Cupcake Vineyards#Signature Sweets#Costco Com#Blue Diamond#Ig#Limortv Com
Mashed

Should You Really Refrigerate Bread?

When it comes to properly storing food, it seems there are so many myths about what belongs where. Some produce is stored in the pantry, while other types should be refrigerated. Some people store their butter on the kitchen counter, while others choose to keep it cold. The same thing goes for syrup, where the sugar and water content can make all the difference (via Cornell Mushroom Blog). It seems common among food items that, for proper storage guidance, it simply depends on who you ask.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Aldi Is Selling Some of the Cutest & Most Unique Easter Basket Stuffers We’ve Seen This Year

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Every year, the Easter bunny hops along to deliver Easter baskets for all of the kids who celebrate, but this year, we’re going to help the bunny out. That’s because, thanks to the Instagram account @AldiFavoriteFinds, we discovered that Aldi has some of the most unique, cutest, and best-tasting Easter candy around. If you or your kids are tired of eating the same old Easter candy year after year, then you’ve got to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Allrecipes.com

Is It Safe to Cook With Wooden Spoons?

When it comes to choosing a cooking utensil, there are almost too many options out there. Do you want plastic, nylon, stainless steel, silicone, or wooden? Truthfully, if we were to choose just one utensil to have in our kitchen, it would be a wooden spoon. Wooden spoons are popular...
LIFESTYLE
SELF

60 Easter Dinner Ideas to Make the Holiday Extra Special

Easter dinner ideas don't typically get too wild. While the menu doesn’t tend to be quite as set in stone as Thanksgiving, most families definitely have a certain list of Easter must-haves that, if they don't make it to the table, can result in some confusion...or even a minor uproar. So if your group is sticking with the usual ham or lamb plus Grandma Judy's potato salad, your dad's famous asparagus, and the carrot cake that's been served since at least 1994, you're probably all set.
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

Put the kettle on. You can now sip ‘Bridgerton’-inspired tea while binging season 2

"Bridgerton" fans know that while coffee is not unheard of among the residents of the 'ton, the smart set are addicted to a different sort of fragrant substance: Tea. High tea, afternoon tea, tea with guests who happen to drop by ... no matter what the occasion, tea is de rigueur among anyone who is anyone around town, especially in Season 2 of the popular Netflix series.
TV & VIDEOS
MassLive.com

Peeps allows fans to order the marshmallow candy online with customizable flavor, chocolate dip and sweet dipping combinations

Springtime marshmallow treat Peeps, is offering fans of the candy the ability to customize an order of them selecting from three different Peeps colors, three different chocolate dips and six different sweet dipping options. Available through MyPeeps, online users can select one of three colors of Peeps chicks — either...
FOOD & DRINKS
Pocono Record

Where to enjoy Easter brunch in the Poconos

Hop on over to these Pocono resorts that are now accepting reservations for Easter Sunday brunch and dinner. The menu: Items include chef's egg station; omelets made-to-order (with choices of ham, roasted red pepper, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, cheddar cheese); carving station (ham, lamb); salad station; home fries; vegetable medley; French toast with Banana foster sauce; and shrimp scampi.
STROUDSBURG, PA
The Guardian

Wanted: easy Easter desserts – but no chocolate allowed

What easy desserts can I make for Easter that don’t contain chocolate?. It’s all too easy to fall into the trap of thinking Easter desserts are all about chocolate. So you’re right, Laura, to look for something lighter and brighter (citrus! Rhubarb! Meringue!) – after all, it is spring. For baker Flora Shedden, owner of Aran in Highland Perthshire, the simplest solution is affogato. “Really good vanilla, ginger or even coffee ice-cream, espresso [to pour over] and crushed amaretti on top.” She often chills out with semifreddo, too, combining two parts whipped cream with one part condensed milk, meringue and a few shots of espresso. She freezes it in a loaf tin, then serves it in slices. “The condensed milk and meringue stop it from crystallising, so you’ll have a nice ice-cream texture.” And it welcomes adaptations: “It’s tasty with stem ginger syrup and chopped stem ginger, or fold in some fruit – raspberries with vanilla [instead of the coffee] would be nice.”
FOOD & DRINKS
Grice Connect

Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse Now Open in Market District

Sugar Magnolia owner, Caroline Joyner, and her team have brought their deliciousness to the Market District with the opening this week of the Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse. This is the not a copy of the original location downtown, but instead a new take on the coffeehouse concept. One big addition is a drive thru window.
RESTAURANTS
PWLiving

Easter Dessert Favorites from Cakes by Happy Eatery

Easter is Sunday – time to plan your dessert menu! As the second-generation owner of her family’s bakery, Cakes by Happy Eatery, Victoria Wu’s favorite task is the being the chief taste tester. Together with her sister, Emily Wu-Rorrer, the duo creates Instagrammable desserts that are worthy of any celebration, especially this season’s Easter dessert table. This week, Victoria shared tips for how to choose on Fox 5 DC’s morning show.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

18 Easter cocktail recipes to serve at brunch and beyond

Easter cocktails are the peak of two of our favorite things: brunch and the spring season. There are mid-morning classic drinks like Bloody Marys and mimosas (including a very festive variation on the timeless orange juice-based drink), plus spring sippers like a lemon and lavender gin cocktail and two different sangria recipes (one made with white wine, and the other made with red, so everyone gets what they want). Whether you're hosting Easter brunch or Easter dinner, these cocktails will make every hour a hoppy one.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy