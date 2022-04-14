ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 ways to celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day is April 22. It’s a day to celebrate our incredible, colorful world. Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 in the United States. Today, more than 193 countries recognize it each year. The United Nations designated April 22 as International Mother Earth Day.

There are many activities you can do to join in the celebration of Earth Day. Here are some fun ideas-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPnhz_0f9MoZuh00

Photo: Getty Images

Grow a Garden

Swap cuttings or seeds from your existing house plants with your friends and neighbors. Host a Plant Party ! Purchase a few supplies like cute little pots, potting mix, decorative stones, and moss. It’s also a chance to meet new people. And don’t forget the snacks!

Many communities have local gardening clubs you can join – Long Beach Garden Club , Naples Islands Garden Club , and Long Beach Community Garden Association are just a few local groups. This is an excellent way for experts to share their knowledge and passions and for beginners to get support. Most volunteer to maintain gardens around town.

For the really ambitious, get together with others and plant a community garden. Gardening can become a life-long hobby and even produce delicious fruits and vegetables for your meals. Starting a community garden requires a bit of pre-planning, but a group effort can ease the hard work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLK2f_0f9MoZuh00

Photo: Getty Images

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree that is native to your area. Gather a few friends or residents to help, and you’ll get to enjoy the beauty for years to come. The City has a Tree Planing Program where Long Beach residents can have a tree planted in their parkway and/or a fruit tree planted in their front yard for free. There is a wait list, so another option would be to #TreeYourself with help from the city.

Don’t have space to plant your own tree? Organizations like Arbor Day Foundation and One Tree Planted use funds from sales on their website and donations to plant trees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gO85B_0f9MoZuh00

Photo: Getty Images

Connect with Nature

Bird watching is a fascinating way to celebrate Earth Day. You can do it without leaving your home and for very little to no cost. All it takes is looking and listening. The sights and sounds are a beautiful reward. Many types of birds flit around backyards, especially if you hang a bird feeder. Consider making your own bird food to feed your new feathered friends. You may want to purchase binoculars to enhance your visual tour of nature. Purchase a bird guide so you can check off the species you see each day, take some pictures and print them out to make your own bird guide, or check out the common birds of El Dorado Nature Center .

Gather a group of community residents or neighbors and take a nature walk. Observe the plants and flowers, trees, and shrubs. Listen for the birds and bugs. Keep your eye out for things you don’t usually see when driving around your community. Reflect on nature. Open your mind and heart to the feelings of peace and restoration that a nature walk brings. Here are a few local nature walks you can take today –

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hH5a_0f9MoZuh00

Photo: Getty Images

Shop at a Local Farmers Market

Purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, locally sourced meats, and homemade jams at your local farmers market. Not only are you helping the planet by purchasing local food that has less impact on the ground, but you’re also supporting local farmers and artisans. Don’t forget to take your reusable shopping bags!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10UW6e_0f9MoZuh00

Photo: Getty Images

Start a Composting Pile

Composting is an excellent way to recycle organic waste like food scraps at home. You can composting indoors or outdoors, and you can make it as simple or complex as you want. The environmental benefits include:

  • Improving soil health.
  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Recycling nutrients.
  • Mitigating the impact of droughts.

The city of Long Beach offers resources and workshops on waste reduction and recycling on their website Long Beach Recycles.

Be an Earth Advocate

Write a letter to your local politician to encourage support for environmental causes. Sign up for a class or a seminar at a local community college and learn about recycling, gardening, and composting. Support local businesses who are celebrating Earth Day. Read a book, subscribe to a blog, or watch a film or documentary that will educate you on current environmental issues. Have a little extra cash? Pick a charity that supports the environment and donate. It’s a feel-good thing to do!

So, don’t let Earth Day 2022 pass you by without getting involved. Encourage your family and friends to join you, too! It’s much more fun to celebrate Earth Day together. After all, we all share this one earth—and even one person, whether young or young-at-heart, can make an impact.

The Active Aging Series is brought to you by our partner, Cambrian Homecare.

6 ways to celebrate Earth Day

Washington neighborhood welcomes new mural, alley lighting outside daycare

The mural, which faces an alley outside of the Long Beach Day Nursery and was painted by local artist Daniel Toledo, depicts two children planting the Earth in a well-tended garden. The message, Toledo said, is that children “are the future, and we should take care of our planet now.” The post Washington neighborhood welcomes new mural, alley lighting outside daycare appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California.

