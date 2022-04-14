ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Paired Up with Her Friend Andy Warhol, Pop Art Star Marisol Gets Her Due in a New Exhibition

By Grace Edquist
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1964 the Venezuelan American artist Marisol Escobar, who went by Marisol, told Cosmopolitan magazine that she needed to spend three to four hours a day daydreaming. “Otherwise I would lose touch with myself,” she said. Whether it was just one of many cheeky remarks she gave...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
Vogue Magazine

Nicola Peltz’s Custom Valentino Couture Wedding Dress Was Like “A Work Of Art”

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture—and Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she’s ever seen. (Quite the statement, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron.)
PALM BEACH, FL
Vogue Magazine

Leave It to Rihanna To Make PJs Super Stylish

Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna’s dinner outings have served as her own personal runway. Whether she’s heading to Nobu in vintage Dior, or to Giorgio Baldi in a feathered Saint Laurent minidress, the superstar always makes grabbing a bite look extra chic. There’s even a viral tweet going around joking that “Rihanna is going to end up going in labor at Giorgio Baldi,” the hip L.A. restaurant where stars go to be seen. Last night in Beverly Hills, Rihanna only continued this stylish energy while heading out for dinner at Wally’s—only this time around, she served up a polished take on pajama dressing.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Robert Rauschenberg
Person
Marisol Escobar
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kendall Jenner, Naomi Osaka, Kim Kardashian, and More

Over the past week, Kim Kardashian took us on a trip down memory lane. The social media star wore a look that was the spitting image of Carmen Electra’s Stephen Sprouse optical illusion dress from the 1998 MTV Movie Awards. The white T-shaped dress appeared to float on her body, but in reality, it was fastened at the back by an invisible plastic strap. Kardashian posed in an Instagram slide wearing the piece with the caption: “Love me for me, ok?” (Fun fact: Electra once told Vogue that the dress had gotten her on all the worst dressed lists at the time.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Listen to Bauhaus’ first new song in 14 years, ‘Drink The New Wine’

Goth rock pioneers Bauhaus have shared their first new song in almost a decade and a half, ‘Drink The New Wine’. The band recorded the new single during lockdown by sharing audio files without hearing what their bandmates had recorded, utilising the Surrealist “exquisite corpse” method to compose the song.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Art World#Venezuelan American#Cosmopolitan#Pre Columbian
Architectural Digest

Andy Warhol’s Portrait of Marilyn Monroe May Sell For a New World Record

With the emergence of TikTok and Instagram, people transforming themselves into brands isn’t breaking glass ceilings, but back in the 1960s when The Beatles, Jackie Onassis, and Andy Warhol were considered royalty, it was revolutionary. In fact, Warhol is arguably as famous now as he was when he debuted his iconic Campbell’s Soup Cans in 1962. Like The Beatles, Warhol’s legacy is transcendent. And, like artists who essentially invented a new style of art—Picasso’s Cubism, Breton’s Surrealism, and Monet’s Impressionism—Warhol and his prolific collection of Pop that challenges society’s archaic hierarchy is infinitely more valuable today. Case in point: Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, one of Warhol’s iconic portraits, is expected to sell for no less than $200 million at Christie’s. And, come May, it may even be the most expensive work of art sold at auction.
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

How 9 Directors Are Transforming the Met’s Period Rooms for “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”

Sofia Coppola is seated, elbow perched on knee, on the oak steps of the McKim, Mead, and White Stair Hall at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She is dressed in crisp Chanel separates, in sharp contrast to the ornately beaded aubergine velvet dress on the mannequin in front of her. “It’s the first time I’ve seen the dresses in the space, not in the workroom,” she says to Annie Leibovitz, who is taking her photograph.
VISUAL ART
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Batiste to Make Feature Acting Debut in ‘The Color Purple’

After winning the top prize at this year’s Grammys, Jon Batiste is set to make his feature acting debut in The Color Purple. Warner Bros. is behind the feature adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, itself an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel by Alice Walker, and on which the Oscar-nominated Steven Spielberg-directed 1985 movie was based. The story centers on a woman named Celie Harris and tracks her lifelong struggles as an African American woman living in the South during the early 1900s.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Wars' Maestro Anthony Parnther on His Carnegie Hall Debut With All-Black OrchestraJon Batiste...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
NewsBreak
Arts
Action News Jax

Art Rupe, recording mogul, dead at 104

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Art Rupe, the founder of Los Angeles-based Specialty Records, died on Friday at his home in Santa Barbara, California, at the age of 104. Rupe’s daughter, Beverly Rupe Schwarz, confirmed her father’s death, The New York Times reported....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
American Songwriter

Morrison Hotel Gallery Exhibit ‘No Vacancy’ Re-Enters a Past Era of Songwriters, Artists

“The Chelsea was like a dollhouse in the ‘Twilight Zone,’ with a hundred rooms, each a small universe,” recounted Patti Smith in her 2010 book “Just Kids.” Living and loving and writing inside Hotel Chelsea, where the music poet lived 1969 through 1971 with then-partner and life-long soulmate artist Robert Mapplethorpe. There, both created and found myriad inspirations for their art. The Chelsea was also a creative precursor to Smith’s 1975 debut Horses and a place she would later reside again on her own in the ’90s. Before Smith and Mapplethorpe planted themselves in Chelsea, a young Leonard Cohen, who occupied room 424 in 1968, would later recount a secret rendezvous with a young rocker Janis Joplin—And clenching your fist for the ones like us / Who are oppressed by the figures of beauty / You fixed yourself, you said: Well, never mind / We are ugly but we have the music—in his 1974 song “Chelsea Hotel #2.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Harmony’ Review: Barry Manilow Musical Tells Sensational True Story With Pop Prowess

Click here to read the full article. Since 1997, composer-singer Barry Manilow and lyricist-librettist Bruce Sussman — the team behind iconic ’70s pop classics such as “Copacabana” — have been looking to get their wise and witty “Harmony: The Musical” to Broadway. After its world premiere at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, the pair brought its flashy historical tale to Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles before touching down for its current run at downtown Manhattan’s intimate Museum of Jewish Heritage. It’s an appropriate venue for the show, a true-life tale of “the three Jews and three Gentiles” behind The Comedian Harmonists....
MANHATTAN, NY
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy