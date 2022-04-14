An arts organization grows, and learns, in the Tenderloin

When I was growing up in San Francisco, every Passover my very secular mother would try, with mixed results, to ensure my brother and I had something of a normal Seder. At those Seders, one of which was written about in the pages of this newspaper in 1980, there were sometimes more Catholics than Jews around the table and nothing could start until I got home from baseball practice and asked the four questions — CYO athletics did not cancel practice for Jewish holidays back then. We never quite knew what we were doing and the Jews seemed much less stressed out about it than the Catholics, but the food was always excellent. Those long ago seders remind me of why Jewish San Francisco has always been both fascinating and puzzling for me.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO