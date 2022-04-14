ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Rite Aid reports Q4, full-year results

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowth in the retail pharmacy segment drove a 2.5% and 2.2% hike in Rite Aid's revenues for the quarter and year, respectively. Despite the persistent headwinds of the pandemic, Rite Aid saw increased revenue in Q4 and its fiscal year, which ended Feb. 26, 2022. The retailer saw revenues...

drugstorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

GreenBox To Release Q4, Full-Year Report During Conference Call

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions, has announced it will release its financial numbers for fourth-quarter and full year 2021 on March 31, 2021. The company has scheduled a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss that financial report as well as provide a corporate update; webcast will also include a question-and-answer segment. Those interested can dial 1-877-407-4018 toll free in the United States while international callers can dial 1-201-689-8471; all callers must use conference ID 13728060 to access the call. To ensure participation, callers should dial in at least 10 minutes early. The company noted that a replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 internationally, then entering pin number 13728060. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the company’s IR website.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

JinkoSolar Reports Mixed Q4 Results, Clocks 74% Revenue Growth

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 73.9% year-on-year to $2.57 billion, beating the consensus of $2.15 billion. Quarterly shipments of 9,693 MW were up 67.9% Y/Y and 94.1% sequentially, including 9,024 MW for solar module shipments and 669 MW for cell and wafer shipments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy